Digital Therapeutics Market to Witness Astonishing Growth During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

Digital Therapeutics market is estimated to reach US$ 8,941.1 Million and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global digital therapeutics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Digital Therapeutics market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare cost in the market. The fiscal pressure and patent cliffs compel healthcare providers to cut on drug prices, encourage the use of generics and scale back the reimbursement. This in turn is gradually reducing the profit margins and annual net sales of the healthcare companies that leads to immediate requirement of a strategic plan so as to cut down on the operational costs.

Leading Digital Therapeutics Market Players:

Propeller Health

CANARY HEALTH

Noom, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Livongo Health

Proteus Digital Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Therapeutics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Digital Therapeutics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital therapeutics industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships made by the players in the market are listed below:

2017: In November, Propeller Health and Express Scripts entered into a partnership to provide Propeller’s FDA-cleared digital solutions to Express Scripts to manage asthma or COPD.

2016: In November, Propeller Health received FDA approval for its Propeller platform for use with GSK’s Ellipta inhaler.

2018: In April, Canary Health entered into a partnership with NMRHCA to offer the Better Choices, Better Health (BCBH) digital therapeutics program in New Mexico.

2016: In June, Canary Health partnered with Medtronic to expand their diabetes care offerings with Canary Health’s self-management suite for pre-diabetes, diabetes and related comorbidities.

