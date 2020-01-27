Digital Transformation Market Show at 13.5% CAGR to 2025 | IBM, Capgemini Group, Oracle, Microsoft, Cisco, Google, Hewlett Packard, SAP SE, Adobe Systems

Global Digital Transformation Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Digital Transformation is not necessarily about digital technology, but about the fact that technology, which is digital, allows people to solve their traditional problems. And they prefer this digital solution to the old solution.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Transformation market will register a 13.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 536.4 million by 2025, from $ 323.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Transformation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Transformation market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013177595/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Capgemini Group, Oracle, Microsoft, Cisco, Google, Hewlett Packard, SAP SE, Adobe Systems, Dell, Huawei, Kelltontech Solutions, Hitachi, Fujitsu, Alibaba, Accenture

This study considers the Digital Transformation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

AI

IoT

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013177595/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Transformation market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Transformation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Transformation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Transformation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Transformation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Transformation by Players

4 Digital Transformation by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Transformation Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Capgemini Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered

11.2.3 Capgemini Group Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Capgemini Group News

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Transformation Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Digital Transformation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle News

11.4 Microsoft

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013177595/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.