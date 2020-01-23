Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024

The report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. Buyers of the report will have access to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market will register a 21.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 770.7 million by 2025, from $ 352.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Granular

Intel

SAP

Agribotix

Microsoft

aWhere

The Climate Corporation

Precision Hawk

Taranis

CropX

Gamaya

John Deere

Prospera Technologies

Vision Robotics

Resson

Harvest Croo Robotics

DTN

Cainthus

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

