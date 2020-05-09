MARKET REPORT
Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2015 – 2025
Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global digital wound measurement devices (DWM Devices) market from 2015 to 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the projected period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across all seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the DWM devices market over the forecast period.
Report Description
This Market Insights report examines the DWM devices market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into advancements in DWM devices, which is significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rising geriatric population and product innovation is predicted to bolster growth of the DWM devices market over the next five to six years. Increasing government support for use of advanced imaging techniques for wound care, especially in hospitals and clinics across the globe is expected to drive growth of DWM devices market during the forecast period. Companies are focused on penetrating untapped markets of North America and Asia Pacific, where increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growingageingpopulation is contributing towards increasing demand for DWM devices.
The DWM devices market report starts with an overview of the market in terms of value. Moreover, this section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the DWM devices market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in the DWM devices market report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.
The global DWM devices market is segmented on the basis of wound type, end user and region. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics. On the basis of wound type, the market is segmented into diabetic ulcer, chronic wounds, burns, incisional wounds, and traumatic wounds. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size and value analysis for DWM devices across the globe.
As highlighted earlier, the DWM devices market is segmented on the basis of wound type, end user and region to make the study more comprehensive. The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis about wound type, end user and region-wise segmentation of the DWM devices market. The report provides detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.
The next section of the report highlights DWM devices adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the DWM devices ecosystem, including new technological developments as well as novel product offerings in the DWM devices market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the DWM devices market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.
All the above sections, by wound type, end user and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the DWM devices market for the period 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.
To calculate the DWM device market size, we have also considered revenue generated by the DWM devices manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue by value across the DWM devices market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the DWM device market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analysethe market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the DWM devices market.
As previously highlighted, the DWM devices market is split into a number of segments. All the DWM device segments in terms of wound type, end user and regions are analysedin terms of Basis Point Share to understand relative contribution of the individual segment to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the DWM devices market.
Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the DWM devices market.
Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of DWM devices for wound measurement across the globe in the near future, Market Insights developed the DWM devices Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.
In the final section of the report, DWM devices Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on category of providers, namely, DWM device manufacturers in the value chain, presence in DWM devices product portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the DWM devices value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in DWM devices marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the DWM devices space. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers are ARANZ medical and Wound Zoom Inc.
Key Segments Covered By Wound Type Diabetic Ulcer Chronic Wounds Burns Incisional Wounds Traumatic Wounds By End User Hospitals Clinics
Key Regions/Countries Covered North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe EU5 Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA
Key Companies ARANZ medical Wound Zoom Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Maritime Antennas to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030
The global Maritime Antennas market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Maritime Antennas market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Maritime Antennas market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Maritime Antennas market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Maritime Antennas market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Raymarine
Comrod Communication
Intellian Technologies Inc
ORBIT Communication Systems Ltd
Comtech Telecommunications Corp
Glomex S.R.L
KNS Inc
Cobham PLC
Immersat plc
Satcom Broadcast Limited
Kymeta Corporation
Scan Antenna
AC Antenna
Procom
KVH Industries Inc LP
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
SSB Antennas
VHF Antennas
AIS Antennas
GPS Antennas
Others
Segment by Application
Civilian
Military
Each market player encompassed in the Maritime Antennas market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Maritime Antennas market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Maritime Antennas market report?
- A critical study of the Maritime Antennas market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Maritime Antennas market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Maritime Antennas landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Maritime Antennas market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Maritime Antennas market share and why?
- What strategies are the Maritime Antennas market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Maritime Antennas market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Maritime Antennas market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Maritime Antennas market by the end of 2029?
Why Choose Maritime Antennas Market Report?
- Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
- Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
- Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
- Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
- Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients
MARKET REPORT
Smart Indoor Gardening Market Development Strategy Analysis 2018 – 2026
Latest report on global Smart Indoor Gardening market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)
Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Smart Indoor Gardening market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Smart Indoor Gardening is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Smart Indoor Gardening market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players in the global smart indoor gardening market are AVA Technologies Inc., EDN Inc., Click and Grow, and Grobo Inc.
This report gives access to decisive data, such as:
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for the coming years
Key highlights of this report include:
- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements
- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
- An analysis of strategies of major competitors
- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments
- Detailed analyses of industry trends
- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
What does the Smart Indoor Gardening market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Smart Indoor Gardening market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Smart Indoor Gardening .
The Smart Indoor Gardening market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Smart Indoor Gardening market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Smart Indoor Gardening market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Smart Indoor Gardening market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Smart Indoor Gardening ?
Reasons to choose Transparency Market Research (TMR):
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is equipped with highly-experienced professionals that perform a comprehensive primary and secondary research to provide minute details regarding the market. We publish myriads of reports for global clients irrespective of the time zone. Our reports are a result of digitally-driven market solutions that provide unique and actionable insights to the clients.
About TMR
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany, NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
MARKET REPORT
Low-voltage (LV) Drives Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2030
