Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS) Market Regions,Types And Analysis Of Trends to 2026

Global Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS) Market: Introduction

Sulfosuccinates is a type of anionic surfactants. These are mildest among all anionic surfactants. They are chemically classified as dialkyl sulfosuccinates. They can impart a wide variety of functional properties including reduction in surface and interfacial tension, wetting, dispersing, emulsifying, solubilizing, and penetrating. Dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) have high wetting properties and they are used as industrial cleaning agents. DOSS are synthesized by using maleic anhydride. Dioctyl sulfosuccinates are commercially called docusate, which is in the form of capsule and is used for treating constipation in children.

Based on type, the dioctyl sulfosuccinates market can be segmented into dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinates and dioctyl calcium sulfosuccinates. In the U.S., dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate is available under multiple brand names: Aqualax, Calube, Colace, Colace Micro-Enema, Correctol Softgel Extra Gentle, DC-240, Dialose, Diocto, Dioctocal, and Dioctosoftez. Based on application, the dioctyl sulfosuccinates market can be divided into paints & coatings, surfactants, textile, industrial cleaning, oil-filed chemicals, pharmaceutical, and others.

Sodium salt of docusate, which acts as a stool softener, is used in the treatment of constipation. It is also employed in the synthesis of electro-spun fibers for tailored and controlled release of antibiotics. TRITON™ GR Series of dioctyl sulfosuccinates is manufactured by Dow Chemical Company. These offer excellent emulsifying, wetting and dispersing properties. There are three grades within this series: TRITON™ GR-5M, TRITON™ GR-7M, and TRITON™ GR-7ME. These grades are extensively used in industries such as dry cleaning, textile, paints & coatings, industrial cleaning, agrochemicals, and oilfield chemicals. STEPWET DOS 70 manufactured in Europe by Stepan Chemical Company is a dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate.

Global Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS) Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for dioctyl sulfosuccinates (DOSS) is high in North America and Western Europe for use in the manufacture of surfactants and drugs. The dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinates segment holds a major share of the market in the U.S., Central Europe, and Eastern Europe.