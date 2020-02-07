Dioctyl Terephthalate And Emerging Alternatives Market Report to Describe Major Companies and Their Strategies (-2023)

The global market for Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) should grow from $1.1 billion in 2018 to $1.5 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report covers various types of products available in the market and potential application sectors in various industries. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, emerging alternatives and alternatives, with estimated valued derived from manufacturer revenues.

The report also discusses the major players in each regional DOTP and emerging alternatives market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11718

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global DOTP and emerging alternatives market.

Report Includes:

– 71 data tables and 32 additional tables

– An overview of Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) market and analysis of emerging alternatives

– A look at the regulatory framework in the United States, European Union and China

– Description of investment and phase estimation analysis

– Coverage of case studies on phthalate-based plasticizers along with innovations and advancements in DOTP industry

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including Basf SE, Exxonmobil Chemical Co. Inc., Makwell Plastisizers Private Ltd., Hanwha Chemical Corp., Oxea Gmbh and YK Makina

Summary

Plasticizers are chemical compounds that are used as softening substances in polymer materials to improve the flexibility of polymer or to aid in processing polymer. Plasticizers exhibit a range of varying degree of miscibility with the polymers and demonstrate low volatility.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11718

Dioctyl terephthalate is a non-phthalate plasticizer that has superior durability, transparency and high thermal resistance. The toxicological characteristics of this organic compound make it ideal for a variety of applications, including consumer goods, cables and wires, medical devices and others. Dioctyl terephthalate increasingly is regarded as a promising alternate to phthalate plasticizers such as BBP, DEHP, DIBP are under strict scrutiny and have been banned in consumer goods.

The global DOTP and emerging alternatives market is projected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period of 2018 through 2023. Market value should increase from $REDACTED billion in 2018 to $REDACTED billion by 2023. The wires and cables DOTP application market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is expected to rise from $REDACTED million in 2018 to $REDACTED million by 2023.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The global DOTP and emerging alternatives market comprises products that are adopted in various applications by a diverse set of end-users. Dioctyl terephthalate and emerging alternatives (diisononyl phthalate, diisodecyl phthalate) are organic compounds that primarily are used as plasticizers. Dioctyl terephthalate is a non-phthalate plasticizer that has superior durability, transparency and high thermal resistance. Because of their toxicological characteristics, these organic compounds are ideal for a variety of applications, including consumer goods, cables and wires, medical devices and others.

The report examines the main product applications and markets to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements. The report highlights key industry and market trends, and quantifies the main market segments.

Dioctyl terephthalate increasingly is considered as a promising alternate to phthalate plasticizers. Phthalate plasticizers such as di (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP) and diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) have been banned for use in consumer goods, which has increased the demand for alternative plasticizers from end-user industries.

Increasing approvals and certifications by international regulatory agencies and growing demand for eco-friendly plasticizers are creating unique market opportunities. This report analyzes these trends and their impact on future markets for DOTP and emerging alternatives.