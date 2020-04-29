Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market Advancements, Share, Size and Influence Factor Analysis by Industry Manufacturers: Microsoft, Sungard as, Infrascale, Bluelock (2020-2025)

The Global Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% by 2025. The market is growing due to rapidly developing technology which is coupled with demand from end use industries. The demand for Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) is primarily observed in Europe and North America.

Disaster recovery as a service allows enterprises to replicate data and application in order to ensure operational continuity in the event of a disaster. Cloud computing and penetration of smart devices is anticipated to propel the market towards further growth. Emerging economies such as China and India are witnessing demand for Disaster recovery as a services. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market has been segmented based on service type, application and region.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

Microsoft,

Sungard as,

Infrascale,

Bluelock

and Others

Global Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market during forecast period owing to high consumption rate. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

Target Audience:

Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) providers

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

