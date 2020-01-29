Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – Insights on Scope 2026

Assessment of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

The recent study on the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.

The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:

Global DRaaS Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM



Global DRaaS Market: By End User

BFSi

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Education

Others

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size

Large Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Small Companies

Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model

To Cloud DRaaS

In Cloud DRaaS

From Cloud DRaaS

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type

Real-Time Protection

Backup

Data Security

Professional Services

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market establish their foothold in the current Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market solidify their position in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market?

