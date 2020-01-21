Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Likely to Grow at a Healthy Cagr

The global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service across various industries.

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service Recovery & Backup Services Real-Time Replication Services Data Protection Services Professional Services Managed Services

Service Provider Cloud Service Provider Telecommunication Service Provider Managed Service Provider Others

Vertical BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Telecommunication & IT Public Sector Healthcare Media & Entertainment Defence Others

End-User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market U.S. Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Acronis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axcient

Zerto

ContinuitySA

Sungard Availability Services

DATORA

Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Message Labs Africa

Node Africa.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

