Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. All findings and data on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service Recovery & Backup Services Real-Time Replication Services Data Protection Services Professional Services Managed Services

Service Provider Cloud Service Provider Telecommunication Service Provider Managed Service Provider Others

Vertical BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Telecommunication & IT Public Sector Healthcare Media & Entertainment Defence Others

End-User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market U.S. Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Acronis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axcient

Zerto

ContinuitySA

Sungard Availability Services

DATORA

Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Message Labs Africa

Node Africa.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market report highlights is as follows:

This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

