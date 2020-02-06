Global Market
Discover the Schizophrenia Therapeutic Market lucrative opportunities by 2021
Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder leading to disturbance of perception, thinking and social behavior. Patient suffering from this disease has problem in distinguishing between real and imaginary. Schizophrenia is a chronic condition and requires lifelong treatment. Schizophrenia is usually diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 35. It is more severe in men than women. Globally, it affects approximately 1% of the total population. Lack of concentration and motivation, paranoia, auditory hallucinations, lack of emotions, poor social functioning and disorganized speech and thinking are some of the symptoms of schizophrenia. In addition, deterioration of personal hygiene, over sleeping or insomnia, suspiciousness and depression are some other symptoms of the disease. Schizophrenia is mainly caused due to environment, genes and imbalance in complex chemical reactions of the brain.
People with this disease have imbalance in neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, responsible to allow nerve cells to send message to each other. This chemical imbalance affects the thinking of the individual. Schizophrenia is diagnosed by a psychiatrist on the bases of clinical symptoms. In addition, examination of mental state by observation of patient behavior, tests and clinical interview are conducted for diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neruro-imaging studies show difference in the central nervous system and brain structure of person with schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is treated with a combination of therapies, such as cognitive behavior therapy, individual psychotherapy and family therapy, and medications such as antipsychotic drugs. Proper medication for schizophrenia disease can treat to great extent and patient can lead a healthy lifestyle. Early diagnosis and medication can prevent various complications and improve the chance of recovery. Clozapine, Ziprasidone, Risperidone, Lurasidone and Paliperidone are some of the drugs prescribed for the treatment of the disease. Proper management of schizophrenia reduces the chances of relapse of schizophrenia.
North America dominates the global market for schizophrenia therapeutics due to increasing mental disorders. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing schizophrenia therapeutics markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for schizophrenia therapeutics market in emerging countries are increasing healthcare expenditure, large pool of patients, increasing healthcare awareness and rising government funding.
In recent times there is increased use of schizophrenia therapeutics due to increasing mental disorders. Change in lifestyle, increasing healthcare expenditure and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. However, strict regulations for approval of schizophrenia drugs and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, such as Risperdal, Zypreax, Geodon, Zyprexa, Abilify and Seroquel are the major factors restraining the growth for the global schizophrenia therapeutics market.
Side-effects associated with schizophrenia drugs could lead a challenge for the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. Some of the major companies operating in the global schizophrenia therapeutics market are
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Astrazeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview
Oral Contraceptive pills are safe and reliable medication taken by women orally to prevent unwanted pregnancy. They are often called as birth control pill and has a combination of hormones especially estrogen and progestin or progestin alone which when taken stops the body from ovulating.
Demand Scenario
The global oral contraceptive pills market was USD 14.96 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 21.73 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America leads the market owing to the increasing number of unintended pregnancies coupled with rising awareness pertaining to contraceptives along with the advantages they offer in preventing unintended pregnancies and also implementation of favorable reimbursement regulations. However, Asia Pacific will witness an increase in demand and emerge as a popular market over the next few years due to factors such as rising population as well as increased awareness for birth control among people.
Drivers vs Constraints
The global oral contraceptive pills market is mainly driven by a stark rise in the prevalence of unintended pregnancies among married as well as unmarried women, rising awareness regarding the need for contraceptives coupled with increasing efforts by the government to increase awareness regarding the use of contraceptives in female to prevent unwanted pregnancies. However, the growth of the global oral contraceptive pills market is hindered by social and religious barriers across a number of conservative developed and developing countries. Also, stringent regulations and policies related to reproductive rights also pose a threat to the growth of the oral contraceptive market globally.
Industry Trends and Updates
Teva Pharmaceutical, an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company had sold Plan B One-Step as well as Teva’s value brands of emergency contraception to Foundation Consumer Healthcare in a USD 675 million cash transaction to further progress their ability to repay their term loan debt.
Pfizer, Inc., an American pharmaceutical corporation is investing €500 million in order to build contraceptives factory in their production site located at Puurs, Flanders which will be twice the size of a soccer field. The purpose of the expansion is mainly to provide at least 40 developing countries with injectable contraceptive DMPA.
Ophthalmic Drugs Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2018-2025
Ophthalmology is a wide therapy area that consists of almost 100 disorders related with the eyes and visual system, containing such diseases as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), dry eye syndrome (DES), and diabetic macular edema (DME). Various disorders are progressive, and if left untreated can lead to severe visual impairment or even blindness.
Demand Scenario
The global ophthalmic drugs market was USD 27.55 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 36.93 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America dominated the ophthalmic drugs market owing to the rising patient population, growing prevalence of eye diseases, well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the leading players. The government support towards research and development expenditure, growing competition among marketers, and amendments in reimbursement policies in healthcare will drive the European market. However, Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to a huge patient pool, rising demand, and development of the healthcare technology.
Drivers and Restraints
The development of effective ophthalmic is vital in the current scenario, due to rise in incidence of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and other common eye infections. Market players focus on invention of novel approaches for the development of ophthalmic drugs over the years, including small molecule, biologics, and recombinant technologies, hence driving the growth of ophthalmic drugs market. The huge cost associated with a diagnosis of eye diseases, side effects of available treatment options, lack of healthcare insurance, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries are affecting the growth of the market.
Industry Trends and Updates
In 2017, Spark Therapeutics gained FDA approval for its orphan drug Voretigene Neparvovec, which is currently under development for retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis. In November 2017, Bausch & Lomb, a U.S.-based company, obtained the FDA approval for Vyzulta (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution) which is designed for the decrease of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Pharmaceuticals has also obtained FDA approval for the treatment of glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market By Type, By Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2025
Bacterial conjunctivitis medicines or drugs are prescribed for microbial infection in the eye which is a highly communicable disease such as conjunctivitis. Some of the most common antibiotics used for acute bacterial conjunctivitis are Fluoroquinolones, Aminoglycosides and Macrolides.
Demand Scenario
The global bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market was USD 1.81 billion in 2017 and is estimated ot reach USD 2.16 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America dominates the market followed by Europe due to increasing prevalence of bacterial conjunctivitis coupled with affordable reimbursement scenario and presence of developed research as well as healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to witness moderate growth due to the rising awareness about the disease among public and also due to high per capita income.
Drivers vs Constraints
The market is mainly driven by increasing incidences of antibiotics related drug resistance in bacterial conjunctivitis patients as well as technological advancements with effective clinical trials. However, the growth is hindered by the loss of patents of blockbuster drugs like Moxeza, Besivance and Zymaxid
Industry Trends and Updates
Teva Pharmaceutical, an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company had announced that it had finished the sale of Plan B One-Step as well as Teva’s value brands of emergency contraception to Foundation Consumer Healthcare in a USD 675 million cash transaction to further progress their ability to repay their term loan debt.
Novartis AG, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company had affirmed its commitment to Russia through USD 500 million deal in local infrastructure as well as collaborative healthcare initiatives which is planned over a five year period. This partnership will help in improvement of three core areas which includes local manufacturing, research and development partnerships as well as the public health department.
