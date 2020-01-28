Dispatch Console Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – Leading by Avtec Inc, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc., EF Johnson Technologies, Harris Corporation, Horizon Consoles, Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnitronics, Tait Communications, Zetron, Inc.

Dispatch console is a system which functions as an interface to public or private radio system allowing to coordinate activities and communicate directly with EMS personnel, police officers, and other field workers in case of emergency. Dispatch console has several features and offers tools for managing VTGs, channels, radios, incidents, resources, and related items. Dispatch console is widely used in the enterprise, transportation, utilities, law enforcement, defense and federal agencies, fire department, and others.

Rising anxieties related to public safety such as fire and safety, police, defense, emergency medical services, and others thriving growth of the safety telecommunicator, also known as emergency dispatchers, are some of the prime factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global dispatch console market. However, the high cost of dispatch console as compared to discrete components is a significant factor restraining the growth of the dispatch console market. Dispatch console system offers intelligence responses, attached with the unified flow of information to end-user, which is another major factor expected to fuel the growth of the dispatch console market during the forecast period.

The global dispatch console market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as TDM-based dispatch console, IP-based dispatch console. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, transportation, utility, others (mining, oil & gas).

