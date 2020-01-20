Display Driver IC Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Display Driver IC Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Display Driver IC market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Display Driver IC Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Display Driver IC Market : Texas Instruments, National Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, NXP, Linear Technology, Maxim IC, Power Integrators, iWatt, Macroblock, Fairchild, Semtech, Silicon Tech Technology, Supertex, Austria Microsystems, Infineon Technologies, Intersil Corporation, Rohmn.

The global Display Driver IC market was valued at 4510 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

Market Overview

The growth of this market is being driven by rapidly increasing demand for displays for a wide range of applications. Growth of industries like retail, consumer electronics, media and entertainment, automotive and others is fuelling the demand for displays for wide range of applications by key industry players. As display manufacturers continue to boost investments into scaling up of existing and expansion of manufacturing facilities in new regions, the demand for display driver ICs will continue to witness a significant upward demand. In addition, rising disposable income across many regions is accelerating the adoption of high quality display solutions by the consumers. Higher investments by major market players into research and development aimed at improving the capabilities of these ICs is also a key contributing factor to the market growth. As the aligned markets continue to grow, the adoption of these advanced display driver ICs will increase, which will drive the demand for these ICs over the projected period.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the display driver IC value chain. Last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

The Display Driver IC market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Display Driver IC Market on the basis of Types are :

LCD

LED

OLED

TFT

On The basis Of Application, the Global Display Driver IC Market is Segmented into :

Entertainment

Infotainment

Retail

Education

Banking

Medical and industrial

Regions Are covered By Display Driver IC Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Display Driver IC Market

– Changing Display Driver IC market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Display Driver IC Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Display Driver IC are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

