MARKET REPORT
Display Driver Market Analyzed in a New Research Study 2018 to 2028
Display Driver Market Growth Projection
The new report on the Display Driver Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Display Driver Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Display Driver Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Display Driver Market in the upcoming years.
The report suggests that the Display Driver Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Display Driver market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Display Driver Market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Display Driver Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Display Driver Market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Display Driver market reducing their environmental footprint?
- Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Display Driver Market landscape?
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Display Driver Market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Display Driver Market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
competitive landscape of display driver market include,
- In February 2019, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation released second generation 0.13 micron 18V high voltage process technology, which is dedicated for high performance source driver IC for LCD as well as OLED TVs.
- In January 2019, Samsung Electronics introduced a display driver IC, which the company says can enhance the efficiency and performance of 8K TVs. Known as 36CT93P DDI, the new DDIC boasts up to 4Gbps intra-panel data transfer speeds as it has inbuilt connected standard interface for TV (USI-T) 2.0.
- In August 2018, a software company Synaptics, announced sampling of its novel ClearView R63455 DDIC, which the company says is the first DDIC to feature dual-display 2K resolution along with foveal transport compatibility for HMDs.
Display Driver Market – Dynamics
OLED Display Technology & Flexible Displays Bringing Significant Traction to Display Driver Market
The adoption of OLED display and flexible display technology is growing rapidly owing to their manifold advantages over LCD display technology. Manufacturers of hand-held devices, such as mobile phones, camcorders, and digital cameras are increasingly equipping their products with OLED displays on account of evolving consumer preference. With rich-features, such as a simple-cum-elegant structure, flexible form factors, color depth, and high contrast ratio, the adoption of OLED display technology has grown significantly in recent years. OLED displays are penetrating the display ecosystem at a high rate, which in turn is providing an impetus to the growth of OLED display driver market.
Growing Adoption of Display Drivers in Small Devices Boosting Market Potential
As display panels in smartphones play a significant role in brand and product differentiation, the TDDI solutions are witnessing considerable traction from the smartphone industry. The demand for TDDI as well as COF-based display drivers is likely to increase on the back of rapidly expanding display technology, growing adoption of flexible display panels, and emergence of full-view displays in smartphones. TDDI solutions are witnessing traction, owing to the rapid growth of the market for full-screen smartphone displays, for which the inclusion of TDDI solutions was among the numerous key requirements. Furthermore, with demand for the larger screen-to-body ratio typical of full-screen smartphone displays likely to become more pervasive, TDDI combined with COF solutions are likely to witness increased traction.
Manufacturers Eying Advancing Technology to Gain an Extra Edge in Competitive Display Drivers Market
Amid the highly competitive display driver market, stakeholders are closely watching the display panel market to create unique growth strategies. They are increasingly eyeing at the emerging display technologies, including true quantum dot and micro-LED, which will play a significant role in display panel market in forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growing construction of novel OLED and LCD panel manufacturing facilities, adoption of advanced technology in TDDI-type display drivers, and development of COF-based display drivers, are also creating lucrative growth opportunities for display driver manufacturers.
South Korea Remains Lucrative for Growth in Display Driver Market
South Korea has been creating lucrative opportunities for stakeholders and is expected to push the market further, owing to a significant OLED display panel production in the country. Consequently, the adoption of OLED-based display drivers in electronic devices is increasing in South Korea. Furthermore, the hefty investments from LG Display and Samsung in OLED technology coupled with their production expansion in the country has been aiding South Korea in dominating the display driver market in terms of size.
Display Driver Market – Segmentation
Based on driver type the display driver market is segmented into:
- DDIC
- TDDI
Based on package type the display driver market is segmented into:
- COF (Chip-On-Film)
- COG (Chip-On-Glass)
Based on device the display driver market is segmented into:
- Smartphone
- Television
- Automotive
- Smart Wearables
- HMD
- Monitor
Based on display technology the display driver market is segmented into:
- LCD
- OLED
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the display driver market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to display driver market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
Display driver market report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Display driver Market Segments
- Display driver Market Dynamics
- Display driver Market Size
- Display driver Market Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Display driver Market
- Competition & Companies involved in Display driver Market
- Technology in Display driver Market
- Value Chain
Display driver market regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada) display driver market
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) display driver market
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) display driver market
- CIS and Russia display driver market
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) display driver market
- Japan display driver market
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) display driver market
The display driver report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with display driver market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on display driver market segments and geographies
Display driver Market Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and Products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Additional Keywords
- Graphics Driver
- Display Technology
Feed Enzymes Market to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast Period 2012 – 2018
Global Feed Enzymes market report from TMR’s viewpoint
TMR analyzes the Feed Enzymes market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Feed Enzymes market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Feed Enzymes market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Feed Enzymes market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Feed Enzymes market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Feed Enzymes ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Feed Enzymes being utilized?
- How many units of Feed Enzymes is estimated to be sold in 2019?
competitive landscape and key product segments
The Feed Enzymes market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the Feed Enzymes market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Feed Enzymes market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Feed Enzymes market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Feed Enzymes market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Feed Enzymes market in terms of value and volume.
The Feed Enzymes report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2027
The Bioengineered Protein Drugs market research report offers an overview of global Bioengineered Protein Drugs industry with market size, estimate for year 2019 and forecast for 2019-2027.
The Bioengineered Protein Drugs market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2019 and 2027.
The global Bioengineered Protein Drugs market is segment based on
By Drug Type:
- Monoclonal Antibody
o Humira
o Rituxan
o Avastin
o Herceptin
o Remicade
o Lucentis
o Enbrel
o Synazis
By Disease:
- Cancer
- Diabetes
- Autoimmune Disorder
- Infectious Disease
- Hematopoiesis
- CVD
- Neurodegenerative
By End User:
- Pharma and Biotech Companies
- CROs
- Research Institutes
The region examined in the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs market research report also offersin-depthcompany profiling of top and promising market players of global Bioengineered Protein Drugs market, which includes
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amgen Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Biocon Ltd.
- Reddy’s Laboratories
- Eli Lilly and Comapny
- Hoffmann – La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius kabi
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson & Johnson
The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.
The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.
Antibacterial Drugs Market Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027
The Antibacterial Drugs market research report offers an overview of global Antibacterial Drugs industry with market size, estimate for year 2019 and forecast for 2019-2027.
The Antibacterial Drugs market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2019 and 2027.
The global Antibacterial Drugs market is segment based on
by Drug Class:
β-lactam
Quinolones
Tetracycline
Aminoglycoside
Sulfonamide
Phenicols
Others
by Routes of Administration:
Enteral
Parenteral
Others
by Channels of Distribution:
Hospital Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Retail Pharmacies
Online Sales
The region examined in the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Global Antibacterial Drugs market research report also offersin-depthcompany profiling of top and promising market players of global Antibacterial Drugs market, which includes
- Bayer AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck & Co
- AstraZeneca
- Johnson and Johnson
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Novartis AG
- Allergen Plc
