Display Panel Market Growth Opportunities By 2027 | Top Key Players like AU Optronics Corporation,BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.,Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd.

The display panel is a component that displays data in the form of pictures, text, video, and others. The display panel acts as a direct interface between human and machine interaction. Display panels are used in diverse equipment, like smartphones, TV, PCs, tablets, and others. Development in display technologies is concentrated in reducing hazardous effects on the health of end-user. The technological progressions in the display panel consume less electricity, enhance the viewing experience, and dissipate less heat.

Leading companies profiled in the report include AU Optronics Corporation,BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.,Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd.,HannStar Display Corporation,Innolux Corporation,Japan Display Inc.,LG Display Co. Ltd.,Panasonic Corporation,Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,Sharp Corporation

The increasing demand for large-sized OLED panels for television and demand for commercial and public display panels are the factors driving the growth of the display panel market. However, the decrease in ASP and revenues due to overcapacity are the factors hindering the growth of the display panel market. On the other hand, increasing focus on R&D activities and growing demand for flexible displays for mobile phones generate new opportunities in the display panel market.

The global display panel market is segmented on the basis of technology, size, farm factor, resolution, application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as LED, OLED, others. On the basis of size, the market is segmented as small, medium, large. On the basis of farm factor, the market is segmented as flat, flexible. On the basis of resolution, the market is segmented as 8K, 4K, WQHD, FHD, HD, others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as TV, desktop monitor, notebook pc, tablet, mobile phone, automotive, digital signage, others.

