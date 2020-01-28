Disposable Plates Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain

Assessment of the Global Disposable Plates Market

The recent study on the Disposable Plates market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Disposable Plates market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Disposable Plates market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Disposable Plates market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Disposable Plates market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Disposable Plates market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Disposable Plates market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Disposable Plates market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Disposable Plates across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Manufacturers have introduced alternatives to conventional materials with a view to assist food service players fulfil their sustainability objectives. Non-conventional material such as biodegradable plastics, and edible stocks have been used to manufacture disposable plates. Additionally, paper plates are gaining high steam and prominence across regions in the globe owing to their environment friendly properties and with ban on plastics in certain regions, there is a high growth opportunity for paper plates, thus triggering the growth of the global disposable plates market.

Plastic plates are expected to glue their dominance as highly adopted disposable plates in the coming years

Plastic plates are expected to be the most widely used across several regions in the globe. Even though plastics have been facing several restrictions from governments in certain regions, the market share of disposable plastic plates has witnessed steady rise owing to durability characteristics. The plastic plates segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.7% and is estimated to reach a valuation a little under US$ 4 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. The volume of plastic plates sold is the highest as compared to other segments; in 2017, it reached more than 957 tonnes. The plastic segment is likely to dominate the global market for disposable plates during the period of assessment.

Growth of plastic plates directly associated to foams; foam being the largest contributor

Plastic plates segment is further categorized into foam, PP, PET, PLA, PHA and other plastics sub segments. The foam sub segment is the largest with a high market share and is expected to highly contribute to the growth of the parent segment. The foam segment in 2017 is valued at around 900 Mn and dominates the market. This trend is poised to continue in the coming years and this sub segment is expected to lead the global market by the end of the forecast period. By 2027 end, the foam sub segment is estimated to touch a valuation as high as US$ 1.6 Bn, growing at a significant value CAGR of 5.9% throughout the period of forecast. On the other hand, the other plastics segment is projected to grow at the highest pace in the coming years and register a huge 8.1% value CAGR during the said period. The paper segment in the product type category is anticipated to grow at a significant rate to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of assessment. This segment is estimated to reach a value of around US$ 870 Mn by the end of the year of assessment and is the second largest product type segment.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Disposable Plates market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Disposable Plates market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Disposable Plates market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Disposable Plates market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Disposable Plates market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Disposable Plates market establish their foothold in the current Disposable Plates market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Disposable Plates market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Disposable Plates market solidify their position in the Disposable Plates market?

