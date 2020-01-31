Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by2018 – 2028

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Dissolved Gas Analyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dissolved Gas Analyzer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Potential

The demand for dissolved gas analyzers is expected to spike in the coming years as the end users industries are working toward maximizing reliability of their equipment and minimizing the risks involved in using them. The high risks in power transformers facilities due to aging, lack of financial resources, and draining workforce has coaxed units to ensure constant monitoring. This has spurred a terrific demand for dissolved gas analyzers as they help in assessing the presence of harmful gases.

In line with this trend, Austin Energy installed this monitor on its three 138 kV transformers. The dissolved gas analyzers offer a single value in ppm on the basis of gases such as acetylene, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and ethylene. The data analysis has helped the company understand the degradation of the wind inside the systems along with particle and overheating. In the long-run, Austin Energy will be able to measure the asset health index and pinpoint the possibilities of failure in each transformer.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical point of view, the global dissolved gas analyzer market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Africa, Middle East, South America, and Rest of South America. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market in the near future as the developing countries in the region are undergoing infrastructural developments. Dissolved gas analyzers will be high demand in Asia Pacific due to growing number of power transformers in the region along with emergence of online DGA analysis.

Analysts anticipate that Europe and North America will follow the lead in the coming years due to aging power transformers in the region that will require close monitoring. Furthermore, need to ensure right detection of fault gases in new transformers will also augment the demand for DGAs in the region. The rising environmental concerns due to improper power generation has also resulted in adoption of dissolved gas analyzers in various parts of the world.

