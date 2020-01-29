Distance Measuring Optical Sensors Market: coming out this year will drive leading key players

Indepth Read this 3D Machine Vision Market

Key Trends

Greater adoption of robotics and automation in innumerable industry verticals such as food and beverages, transportation and logistics, automotive, and pharmaceutical promises major growth opportunities. 3D machine vision is expected to be the future of robotic vision. This is expected to create a plethora of growth opportunities for the global 3D machine vision market over the forecast period. Recent advancements in the field of image processing, such as image recognition, hand-written text recognition, face recognition, object recognition, and motion recognition, signify the great potential held by 3D machine vision.

On the flip side, the high cost of this technology might restrict growth. However, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can ensure consistent growth of the market.

Global 3D Machine Vision Market: Market Potential

Cameras are likely to witness an upsurge over the forthcoming period with the launch of novel camera technologies in the market. For instance, Ensenso 3D cameras designed by AZO optics are an ideal solution for faster, more precise, and cost-efficient 3D image capture. Being an ultra-flexible 3D camera system, the camera features 100W LED projector power along with incorporated GigE switch. Similarly, in July 2015, Canon made its entry in the global 3D machine vision market, with the introduction of three new models, RV1100, RV300, and RV500.

Robots based on 3D machine vision technology with deep learning are expected to be developed by Prime Vision in collaboration with Delft Robotics, according to an announcement made by the firm in April 2017. Prime Vision will incorporate its postal recognition technology in the new robots, which is likely to bring automation in the postal or logistics vertical.

Global 3D Machine Vision Market: Regional Outlook

The growing popularity of automation technologies across domains such as healthcare and early adoption of robotics in European and North American countries might place these regions at the fore. However, vast potential for expansion of the global 3D machine vision market is held by Asia Pacific. The presence of a number of leading manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea will help the market progress. Several beneficial initiatives and the growing need for superior quality, for example, in product packaging, has been promoting growth. Factory automation is gaining traction globally. South Korea has increasingly been adopting machine vision in the electronics industry, while in India, pharmaceutical, automotive, and consumer product verticals are tapping the potential of 3D machine vision technology.

Global 3D Machine Vision Market: Competitive Analysis

ISRA Vision AG, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Sick AG, Keyence Corporation, Tordivel AS, MVTec Software GmbH, Stemmer Imaging, LMI Technologies, and National Instruments are some of the leading players in the global 3D machine vision market.

A number of partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers are being established by numerous companies. For example, in November 2016, Massachusetts-based machine vision specialist Cognex acquired Germany-based EnShape in order to introduce innovative 3D machine vision products in the global market.

