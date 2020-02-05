Distillation SystemMarket to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018-2026

Global distillation system market was valued US$ 5.94 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 9.82 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.94% during forecast period.

Global distillation system market is segmented into the component, technology, type, industry, operation, process, and region. On the basis of the component, the market is divided into column shells, plates & packing, reboiler & heaters, condenser. Based on technology, a market is divided by fractional, steam, vacuum, and multiple-effect (med). According to type, a market is classified by column still, pot still. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into petroleum & biorefinery, water treatment, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals. Based on an operation, the market is divided by continuous, batch. According to process, market is segmented into multicomponent, binary. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Increase in demand for distilled water, and crude oil, distilled spirits are creating the demand for distillation systems in the market. Petrochemical refineries and alcoholic beverages are the two dominant application segments of the distillation systems market, for which the growth has increased since the last decade. The shortage of water is a major factor fueling demand for distillation units globally in the water treatment application. Development of the manufacturing sector in developing countries is additionally fueling the distillation systems market growth.

On the basis of operation, Continuous distillation is used for large-scale separation processes and is extensively used in the petroleum, oil, and chemical industries. This operation is mainly used because of its high energy efficiency and high output as compared to batch operation.

The US accounted for the largest market share in the distillation systems market in 2017.The manufacturers of distillation systems in the North America is focusing on the growth of new technologies and improvement of the existing product.

Key players operated in distillation system market are GEA, Alfa Laval, SPX FLOW, Sulzer, Core Laboratories, PILODIST, Anton Paar, Praj Industries, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, EPIC Modular Process Systems, BÃœFA Composite System, and Bosch Packaging Technology.

GEA

Alfa Laval

SPX FLOW

Sulzer

Core Laboratories

PILODIST

Anton Paar

Praj Industries

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

EPIC Modular Process Systems

BÃœFA Composite System

Bosch Packaging Technology.