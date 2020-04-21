DNA Microarray Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The DNA Microarray Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The DNA Microarray market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This DNA Microarray Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

In 2018, the global DNA Microarray market size was 1037.9 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1186.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global DNA Microarray Market : Illumnia, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Roche NimbleGen, Sengenics, Arrayit, Applied Microarrays, Biometrix Technology, Savyon Diagnostics, Scienion AG, WaferGen.

A DNA microarray is a collection of microscopic DNA spots that are attached to a solid surface. DNA microarrays allow the simultaneous monitoring of expression of thousands of genes. They can be used for both determination of mRNA levels and for genotyping. Protein microarrays help in monitoring the level of translation of proteins and the testing of enzyme actions. The tool is widely used to ascertain whether a particular individual’s DNA contains a mutation in genes.

The DNA Microarray industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies. Chinas DNA Microarray industry is still an undeveloped market.

In 2018, oDNA dominated the market, with a share of over 97%.

Genotyping is the largest application, had a share over 45% in 2018.

The DNA Microarray market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global DNA Microarray Market on the basis of Types are :

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

On The basis Of Application, the Global DNA Microarray Market is Segmented into :

Gene Expression

Genotyping

Other Usage

Genome Cytogenetics

Regions Are covered By DNA Microarray Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DNA Microarray are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

