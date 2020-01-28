Donor Egg IVF Treatment Market to Incur Rapid Extension During2018 – 2028

Global Donor Egg IVF Treatment Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

key drivers, and opportunities in the global donor egg IVF treatment market for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Global Donor Egg IVF Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis and Developments

The global donor egg IVF treatment market is emerging at a constant speed. There are various small and big players constituting the market making the global donor egg IVF treatment market highly consolidated. Since the market is in its nascent stage, multiple players are racing in terms of technology and techniques to improve their hit ratio and acquire major share of global donor egg IVF treatment market.

Research and development is the major tool that every player is adopting to have a sustainable future in the global donor egg IVF treatment market. These R&D activities allow the players to improve their technique of fertilizing the egg improving their success ratio. Moreover, technological developments in the gynecology are also aiding the research and developments for the players of the global donor egg IVF treatment market.

Global Donor Egg IVF Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Early Menopause is the Major Driver

Usually menopause in women starts at the age of 45 to 55 years. However, due to unhealthy lifestyle the age of menopause for women has decreased to 40 to 50 years. According to studies, more than 6,000 women become menopause every day in U.S. itself. This makes the average yearly count to 3.25 million every year. As a result of this early arrival of menopause condition in women, the global donor egg IVF treatment market is experiencing a major growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Aspiring Geriatric Parent

The number of geriatric population is growing exponentially across the globe. Most of these people are untouched of the parenthood due to various factors. However, the willingness of becoming a parent is extremely high in these people. As a result, these people are getting attracted toward IVF treatment for conceiving pregnancy. This attraction of people towards the IVF treatment is another factor that is fueling the growth of global donor egg IVF treatment market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Global Donor Egg IVF Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate all other regions of the market. The dominance of the region is attributed to factors such as rising demand of surrogacy mothers due to prevalence of infertility in U.S. and Canada. Also, growing number of fertility centers in the region is also a major factor boosting the dominance of North America in global donor egg IVF treatment market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

