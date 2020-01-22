Double Coated Foam TapeMarket Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018-2026

This report provides forecast and analysis of the ‘Double Coated Foam Tape Market’ at the global level. It provides historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2026 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Sqm). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on double coated foam tape demand and pressure sensitive tape demand globally. In addition, it includes global drivers, restraints and recent trends of the double coated foam tape market. The report also comprises the study of opportunities for double coated foam tape manufacturers and also includes detailed value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitive analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of double coated foam tape manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material type, application, adhesive type, end use, and region.

The report includes million square meter sales of double coated foam tape and the revenue generated from sales of double coated foam tape globally and across all important regional economies. The global double coated foam tape market is segmented on the basis of material type into Polyethylene (PE), Polyurethane Resins (PUR), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others (PET, PP etc.). On the basis of application, the global double coated foam tape market is segmented into mounting, sound dampening, glass glazing, high temperature applications, and bonding. On the basis of adhesive type, the global double coated foam tape market is segmented into acrylic-based, rubber-based, and silicon-based. On the basis of end use, the global double coated foam tape market is segmented into automotive, building & construction, household, and electrical & electronics.

Double coated foam tape market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of double coated foam tape by product type and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Double coated foam tape market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The double coated foam tape market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current double coated foam tape market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional double coated foam tape manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the double coated foam tape market for various end uses of double coated foam tape in different regions across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the double coated foam tape market by country. Double coated foam tape market numbers for all the regions by material type, by application, by adhesive type, and by end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level double coated foam tape market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The double coated foam tape market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global double coated foam tape market are 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., tesa SE Group, Berry Global Group, Inc., Scapa Group plc., Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Corp.,Ltd., Bow Tape Co., Ltd: Company, Essentra plc, J R Tape Products Pvt. Ltd., V. Himark (USA) Inc., Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd., Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Nitto Denko Corp, Adhere Industrial Tapes, Gergonne Industrie SAS, Lamatek Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Adhesive Applications Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Material Type Polyethylene (PE) Polyurethane Resins (PUR) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others (PET, PP etc.)

By Application Mounting Sound Dampening Glass Glazing High Temperature Applications Bonding

By Adhesive Type Acrylic-based Rubber-based Silicon-based

By End Use Automotive Building & Construction Household Electrical & Electronics

By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. NORDIC Russia Poland BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) Northern Africa South Africa GCC Countries Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

