Down Jacket Market – Segmentation, Key Participants, Regional Overview 2030

The insulation silicone rubber sheet market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% by the end of 2025. However, flame retardant sheets are anticipated to portray the fastest growth in the future. These product grades or formulations are likely to witness a fast-paced market growth as compared to its solid or non-transparent counterparts, especially in non-marking rubber applications. The product does not leave any marks or stains on other parts and surfaces, thus maintaining the surface aesthetics.

Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Silicone Rubber Sheet Market Size 2017, Segmentation By Product Type (Insulation Sheet, Conductive Sheet, Flame Retardant Sheet, Others), By Formulation (Transparent & Translucent, Solid / Non-transparent), By End-user (Food & Beverage, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”.

The global silicone rubber sheet market size is likely to exceed USD 5.60 billion by 2025. Over 65% of the silicone rubber sheet market share was held by the solid or non-transparent formulation. These solid silicone rubber sheets are available in a variety of colors including red, blue, black, white, etc. These sheets are highly resistant towards most chemicals and oils and are performance efficient due to their chemical composition and strong silicon-oxygen linkages.

Furthermore, these sheets can withstand extreme temperature environments and are able to operate in a range of -67°F to 570°F. Key attributes of the product such as high tensile strength, tear strength, elongation and compression set are considered to be superior to other conventional synthetic rubbers available in the global market.

The silicone rubber sheet market size and forecast figures have been provided in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). Segmentation by product type, formulation and end-user has been provided in the silicone rubber sheet market study. The report further includes silicone rubber sheet market shares for 2017 and 2025, for each of the aforementioned segments. Market estimates and analysis for key countries of each region including U.S., Western Europe, Russia, China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Brazil have been included in the silicone rubber sheet market research study.

Research & development trends pertaining to sheet formulations coupled with their constantly rising adoption in the field of food and health, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to create favorable growth opportunities for the expansion of silicone rubber sheet market size.

Key raw material suppliers such as Wacker Chemie AG and The Dow Chemical Company are currently focusing on improving silicone technologies through significantly investing in research & development areas. For instance, in 2016 Wacker Chemie AG announced the establishment of a new R&D center in Michigan, U.S., for silicone products in order to expand its area of expertise and business operations in North America and Central and South America regions. This research & development center will comprise of laboratories for innovation and analytics of silicones targeting end-user markets such as medical, healthcare, silicone-based softeners, paints and coatings, etc.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing consumer of the silicone rubber sheet market by the end of 2025. Significant presence of the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors in countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to boost the utilization of silicone rubber sheets for manufacturing gaskets, seals, membranes, strips, and other molded and extruded products. This, in turn, is expected to result in the region accounting for an increased silicone rubber sheet market share. Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Bellofram Silicones, Silicone Engineering, J-Flex, Silex Ltd., and Mosites Rubber are some of the key players operating in the global silicone rubber sheet market.

