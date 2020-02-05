Downhole Casing Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Stage and Scenery Equipment Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global stage and scenery equipment market is expected to reach US$ 651.0 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Theatrical performance in North America is one of the major modes of entertainment among the population. Additionally, the large numbers of ballrooms in hotels, colleges and stand-alone have further affected the growth of stage and scenery equipment market in the North American region. Renovation of old theatre and ballroom with advanced technology and increased seating capacity has favored the growth of motorized rigging systems market in this region. However, a large number of music festivals and concerts have further pushed the market for stage and scenery equipment market. Schools, colleges and opera house with their presence in abundance have further leapfrogged the market for stage and scenery equipment market. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of the civic center and stadiums is forecasted to add towards the market growth of stage and scenery equipment.

Stage and scenery equipment plays a vital in beautifying and enhancing the stage’s looks and performance. Earlier, movement of various sceneries and lights were done manually, but with the advent of technology, automation of the movement of sceneries and props are done with motors and winches. Hoists are used for the lifting of theatre batten, decorative piece, and light lifting. Motors and variable speed drives play an important role in the automation of the stage and scenery equipment market. For many theatres rigging equipment plays an important role in moving the scenery and providing a dramatic effect. A properly designed rigging system provides, simple and easy scene changes possible. There are generally three major types of rigging; they are; dead hung rigging, manually operated counterweight rigging and motorized rigging. Hoists are also of two different types namely fixed speed and variable speed hoists.

The global stage and scenery equipment market is segmented on rigging system types such as dead hung, manually operated counterweight rigging and motorized rigging. Motorized Rigging is expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. Although motorized rigging systems have an upper initial cost than manually operated counterweight rigging systems, they offer some offsetting savings such as space saving, personnel cost, and safety concerns. Efficiency and safety are key factors driving the market for motorized rigging systems during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The stage and scenery equipment market is segmented on the basis of hoist types such as fixed speed and variable speed hoists. Variable speed hoists are expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. These types of hoists use variable speed drives to control the speed of motors thus increasing the setup cost exponentially over fixed speed hoists.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of stage and scenery equipment market and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1%.

Based on the end-user, the theatre segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Europe accounts for the largest number of theatres, clubs, and ballrooms in the world. Modernization of old theatres poses the main driving factors for the growth of stage and scenery equipment market in the region. Lack of manpower and surplus of skilled labor has witnessed the shift from manually operated counterweight rigging system to motorized ones. Motorized rigging systems require technical proficiency which is available within the local operator. Thus there has been a major shift in preference among theatre or club owners to opt for motorized rigging systems with computer controls. Moreover, renovating of old buildings to accommodate more crowd has forced the operators to go for automated rigging system as they tend to do apart with the counterweight of manually operated ones.

The key companies profiled in this report include Protech, Trekwerk, Electronic Theatre Controls (ETC) Connects, eZ-Hoist, J. R. Clancy, Inc, Mountain Productions Inc, TAIT Towers, Texas Scenic Company (TSC) Inc., Theatre Rigging Specialists, LLC, and Thern Stage Equipment.

