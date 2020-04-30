MARKET REPORT
Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market Robust pace of Industry during 2017-2025
Global Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Snapshot
Downhole hydraulic pumps have gained traction in various regions in hydraulic pumping applications for artificial lifting system. Their adoption is mainly driven by the versatile use in a variety of pumping conditions and the ease of maintenance. Over the recent few decades, continuous improvements in hardware and software to increase the operational efficiency of downhole hydraulic pumps for a wide range of wells. Jet pumps are emerging as a viable alternative to conventional stoking pumps and transforming the next generation downhole hydraulic pumps. Characterized by the absence of gas locking, jet pumps have the ability to produce high volumes of fluids and allow for flexible production rate by suitably adjusting the pressure and rate of injection.
In addition, this type of downhole hydraulic pumps allow for hassle-free serviceability by easy retrieval of nozzle and throats, without the use of rigs. Furthermore, various scale and corrosion inhibitors can be used in power fluids.
Jet pumps as a versatile downhole hydraulic pumps can be adapted to fit interchangeability into the bottomhole assemblies (BHAs) that are conventionally designed for stoking pumps. Since jet pumps have no moving parts, these machines are immune corrosion due to environmental conditions and the presence of abrasive well fluids. Recent advancements in design of these downhole hydraulic pumps have considerably lowered the maintenance level when used in bottom-hole pressure wells.
Jet downhole hydraulic pumps are extensively used in offshore drillstem testing (DST) suitable for heavy-crude reservoirs. Some other applications are gas well dewatering. However, a key concern with the operation of these types of downhole hydraulic pumps is the formation of cavities at the throat of these pumps when subjected to low intake pressure. Manufacturers strive to address this concern by bringing design innovations which also expected to drive downhole hydraulic pumps market.
Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Brief Description
Since the early 1930s, hydraulic pumping has been the chief artificial lifting method, offering several different systems for handling a variety of well conditions. Due to its flexible nature, the downhole-pumping rate can be regulated over a wide range with fluid controls on the surface. Chemicals to control emulsions, paraffin and corrosion, can be inserted downhole with the power fluid, while fresh water can also be added to liquefy salt deposits.
When pumping heavy crudes, the power fluid can serve as an effective diluent to reduce the viscosity of the produced fluids. The power fluid can also be heated for handling low-pour-point or heavy crudes. Hydraulic pumping provides energy to move the fluids to the surface after the reservoir pressure is no longer sufficient to do so. The key component of a hydraulic pumping operation is the downhole pump.
Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Inclusive Insight
Increased demand for oil and gas products around the world has resulted in additional pressure on extraction wells. This in turn puts a strain on the exploration companies to exploit more oil from wells, for which downhole hydraulic pumping is essential. Furthermore, most of the extraction wells being utilized worldwide are mature wells. These wells have been in commercial operation for a long time, and hence their reserves have depleted over the years. To extract more resources from these wells, hydraulic pumps need to be used at most of the extraction sites.
Also, compared to conventional pumps, hydraulic pumping systems turns out to be much more stable, thereby substantially extending the life of the well. A considerable amount of investment is required to set up and operate hydraulic pumping systems from rigs and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSOs), which adds to the cost of fuel. Additionally, wells that have not been properly drilled at the start, tend to be crooked and uneven, which can prove to be a constraint while pumping high-viscosity crude or shale gas. Moreover, environmental agencies propagate that excessive drilling through capstones can deteriorate sub-surface rock formations leading to unstable voids in the earth’s crust. These factors, together, contribute to be a collective constraint to the industry.
Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Segment Analysis
Based on technical specifications, downhole hydraulic pumps can be distinctly categorized into two types: reciprocating pumps (sucker-rod installation) and jet pumps. During the sucker-rod installation, the rod that triggers the pump plunger encompasses the surface of the well and connects to the pumping unit, whereas, in hydraulic pumps, the rod is quite short and extends only to the engine pistons.
Alternatively, jet pumps can be modified to fit interchangeably into the bottom-hole assemblies (BHAs) designed for the stroking pumps. Also, special BHAs have been designed for jet pumps to take advantage of their short length and their high-volume characteristics. And, due to their unique features under diverse pumping conditions, jet pumps are considered as a substitute for conventional stroking pumps.
Geographically and based on the number of deepwater rigs, the U.S. accounts for the maximum number of hydraulic pumping systems operating in North America. In Europe, Norway, Russia and the U.K. control the demand market. The Asia Pacific region is led by Malaysia, Australia, China, and India. The Rest of the World also has a significant demand for hydraulic pumps, especially in the Middle East, North Africa, and Brazil.
Downhole Hydraulic Pumps Market: Key Market Players
Major manufacturers and suppliers of the downhole hydraulic pumps market include Weatherford International Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., GE Energy, and Lufkin Industries Inc.
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
MARKET REPORT
AC Hose Market is booming worldwide with Parker Hannifin Corp, Gates Corporation, Tubes International, Automotive-Electrical (Mirfield) and Forecast To 2026
Global AC Hose Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global AC Hose market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Major Companies Profiled in this Report Includes: Parker Hannifin Corp, Gates Corporation, Tubes International, Automotive-Electrical (Mirfield), Vishwakarma Auto Pipes.
The document will assist understand the necessities of customers, find out hassle areas and possibility to get higher, and assist inside the basic management technique of any enterprise. It can guarantee the success of your selling attempt, enables to reveal the patron’s opposition empowering them to be one stage beforehand and restriction losses. “AC Hose Market Analysis and Forecast 2019- 2026” document helps the clients to take business organization choices and to recognize strategies of vital players inside the enterprise.
The document offers a thorough evaluate of the competitive landscape of the global AC Hose Market and the specified commercial enterprise profiles of the marketplace’s outstanding gamers. Threats and weaknesses of main groups are measured with the aid of the analysts inside the record by the usage of industry-fashionable gear together with Porter’s five pressure analysis and SWOT evaluation. The AC Hose Market document covers all key parameters along with product innovation, marketplace approach for leading companies, AC Hose marketplace proportion, revenue era, the latest studies and development and marketplace expert perspectives.
The top segments in the market have been highlighted clearly in this report for the readers to understand in a precised manner. These segments have been presented by giving information on their current and predicted state by the end of the forecast period. The information presented would help the upcoming players to gauge the investment scope within the segments and sub-segments of the global AC Hose market.
The study highlights recent developments in the industry in various developed and developing regions. In addition, it offers an assessment of recent advances in AC Hose expected to influence the competitive dynamics of the market. It comprises the examinations done on the previous innovation, ongoing market situations and upcoming forecasts. Accurate information of the merchandises, approaches and market stocks of leading businesses in this specific market is declared.
Points Covered in The Report:
The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast are discussed thoroughly.
Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report along with their business overview, strategic development and financial data.
Every market is studied based on their historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2026.
The developing factors of the market are discussed in-depth and different segments of the market are explained in detail.
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact
Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players
Chapter 4 Global AC Hose Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor
Chapter 5 AC Hose Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis
Chapter 6 Global AC Hose Market Segment, Type, Application
Chapter 7 Global AC Hose Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)
Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of AC Hose Market
Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis
Chapter 10 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market Latest Technological Developments Report by 2025
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Snapshot
With the noticeable surge in the incidence rate of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 infection, the market for HIV therapeutics market is gaining remarkable momentum across the world. The rate of demise from HIV-1 infection, however, is much higher than its occurrence rate. The number of people coming in contact with HIV is increasing at a fast pace, with emerging and under developed economies being severely hit as they lack adequate treatment facilities and prevention measures.
Hitherto, no cure to HIV infections has been discovered. However, with appropriate medical intervention and therapeutics, their severity on infected humans can be controlled, providing new life lease to patients. Entry and fusion inhibitors, NRTIs, Non-NRTIs, integrase inhibitors, coreceptor antagonists, and protease inhibitors are the main drug classes of the therapeutics for HIV. With a large number of anti-retro viral drugs, the NRTIs segment has emerged as the most prominent drug class in human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics.
NRTIs slow down reverse transcriptase activities and eventually apprehend viral replication, which helps in reducing the effects of the infection on the human body. In general, the anti-retroviral regimen, used for the treatment of HIV patients, has a combination of anti-retroviral agents from diverse drug classes. Currently, over twenty FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of HIV are commercially available across the world.
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Overview
AIDS is perhaps the greatest threat posed by infectious diseases to human health in history. As this disease remains incurable at the moment, the development of anti- HIV therapies is crucial to slow down the progression of the virus. Therefore, the global market for HIV therapeutics will witness tremendous growth during the forthcoming period.
Almost 36.7 million people were suffering from this deadly disease towards the end of 2015, according to the findings of World Health Organization (WHO). As the incidence of AIDS is not likely to reduce anytime soon, the global HIV therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a positive trajectory in the forthcoming years
The report by TMR Research discusses the trends, catalysts, opportunities, and deterrents of the global human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics market. The major vendors are studies in-depth, wherein their key business strategies, market shares, and product portfolios have been discussed. The market attractiveness, competitive landscape, market projections, supply and demand dynamics, and value chain analysis have also been revealed along with relevant statistical data.
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints
The increasing prevalence of HIV infections, particularly amongst the youth worldwide owing to unprotected sexual activities, lack of awareness about the risk of transmission, and the usage of contaminated needles and syringes have been the most prominent growth drivers boosting the global HIV therapeutics market. The growing healthcare expenditures of governments and the gradual spread of awareness about the availability of anti-HIV therapies are also contributing towards market growth.
Research conducted in novel scientific arenas such as pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics have been backing up the expansion of the market. The most awaited advent of personalized treatments wherein medications are optimized for every single patient considering the individual’s genetic makeup has raised the hopes of HIV positive patients. Several community groups, national research groups, regulatory bodies, pharmaceutical companies and patients have joined forces against HIV, working towards the development of effective HIV therapies. All this has triggered the growth of the global HIV therapeutics market. Moreover, as several drugs are constantly being developed and are entering clinical investigation each day, it is likely that they will be easily available in near future, promoting the expansion of the market substantially.
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics market can be segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.
Escalating incidence of this infection has been observed in Russia, Latin America, and several parts of Caribbean. Therefore, these regions are expected to display considerable demand over the coming period. The continents of Asia and Africa are plagued by this viral infection, with countries such as China, India, and Nigeria with high incidence of HIV infections. According to the WHO, 1 out of 25 people are suffering from HIV infection in the Sub-Saharan Africa, making up almost 70% of the entire global HIV population.
Steps taken by governments to improve access to HIV therapies in these emerging economies are likely to boost the demand for HIV therapeutics in these regions. Moreover, numerous national and international initiatives across the globe by institutions such as the HIVNAT (The Netherlands, Australia, and Thailand) Network, Harvard AIDS Institute, and MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières) have also been guiding growth.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Some of the major companies operating in the global human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics market are ViiV Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Cipla, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and AbbVie, Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Medical Connectors Market with Leading Players like Amphenol Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, ITT Interconnect Solutions, Smiths Interconnect, TE Connectivity Ltd. Fischer Connectors, Molex Esterline Technologies Corporation, LEMO S.A Samtec
This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Medical Connectors Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Medical Connectors Market”.
Medical Connectors are designed for single function or multiple function performance in a hybrid system and connect several medical equipment. These connectors can be designed for performing single function or multiple function in a hybrid system.
The global Medical Connectors market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and End User. Based on Product the market is segmented into Flat Silicone Surgical Cables, Embedded Electronics Connectors, Radio-Frequency Connectors, Disposable Plastic Connectors, Hybrid Circular Connector and Receptacle Systems, Power Cords With Retention System, Lighted Hospital-Grade Cords, Magnetic Medical Connectors, Push-Pull Connectors. Based on Application the market is segmented into Patient Monitoring Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Cardiology Devices, Analyzers and Processing Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Dental Instruments, Endoscopy Devices, Neurology Devices, Enteral Devices, Other Applications. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users.
In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
Amphenol Corporation
Delphi Automotive LLP
ITT Interconnect Solutions
Smiths Interconnect
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Fischer Connectors
Molex
Esterline Technologies Corporation
LEMO S.A
Samtec
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Connectors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Medical Connectors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
