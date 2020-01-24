MARKET REPORT
Dried Cranberry Market accounted for US$ 170.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027
These essential fatty acids help in keeping the skin moisture barrier intact, locking in hydration, and keeping out environmental irritants. By keeping skin plump and hydrated, cranberry is very effective for rough, dry, and aging skin. These factors are propelling the demand for dried cranberry in the cosmetic industry and propel the overall growth of the global dried cranberry market.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. The growth of the dried cranberry market in this region is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of dried cranberry among consumers. Moreover, the growing demand for natural products in the food and cosmetic industries is further projected to boost the demand for dried cranberry market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the largest producer and exporter of fresh and processed cranberries worldwide. The dried cranberries produced in this region are mainly exported to European and Asia countries. These factors are driving the dried cranberry market in the North America region. Various domestic and multinational companies have a strong foothold in the North American dried cranberry market. Some of the key players operating in the North America dried cranberry market are Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., and Ocean Spray, among others.
Company Profiles
- Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc.
- Decas Cranberry Products, Inc.
- Fruit d’Or
- Graceland Fruit Inc.
- Honestly Cranberry
- Mariana Packaging Company
- Meduri Farms Inc.
- Ocean Spray
- Wetherby Cranberry Company
- Wonderland Foods
In addition to the food & beverages industry, dried cranberries are also being used in the cosmetics industry. Nevertheless, the industry is witnessing a major shift toward producing natural skincare products. The cosmetics products incorporated with dried cranberries are gaining popularity. Cranberries in dried form can be added to various cosmetic products. Studies show that cranberries have one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants of any fruit or vegetable, outranking staple super food such as strawberries, spinach, and broccoli. They are a rich source of additional vitamins and nutrients, such as Vitamins C, E, and K, as well as manganese and fiber.
As a good source of essential fatty acids, dried cranberries are often used in beauty and skincare products to treat dryness, boost radiance, and improve the look of elasticity. Cranberries contains a perfect ratio of omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids that enables effortless absorption of the cosmetics containing these fruits by the skin, allowing its antioxidants to penetrate more deeply and hydrate the skin.
Dried cranberries are gaining popularity as a healthful food in various developed and developing countries. Cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Cranberries and the products derived from them, such as dried cranberries, are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K as well as low in calories. They contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which is an antioxidant that helps prevent a range of diseases. Vitamin E in the dried cranberries is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is involved in immune function. It prevents or delays the chronic diseases associated with free radicals, such as heart disease, cancer, cataracts, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis. Historically, cranberries were used by Native Americans as a treatment for bladder and kidney diseases. The fruit is best known for its role in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs), specifically for those with recurrent infections. Therefore, increasing health benefits of dried cranberries is projected to boost the growth of dried cranberry market.
Based on product type, the global dried cranberry market has been segmented into freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried, and others. Under the product type segment, the freeze dried segment led the global dried cranberry market. Moreover, the infused dried segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The infused dried method improves the preservation ability and shelf life of the dried cranberries. The infused drying process involves soaking fresh cranberries in media such as sugar. Heat is applied to allow the water to migrate out and the medium to set in. The infused dried cranberries have a shelf life of 12 months. During the process of infusion, disaccharides of the sugar syrup are turned into healthy and natural monosaccharides or fructose (the fruit sugar), which increases the natural qualities of the fruit. These factors are projected to boost the demand for infused dried cranberries market over the forecast period.
The global dried cranberry market by end use has been segmented into bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal & snack bars, and others. The dried cranberry market for the cereal & snack bars is projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Cereals and snacks enrich with high nutritional value, and fruity taste is gaining popularity globally.
Moreover, they are easy to carry and are quick solutions for a snack. Cranberries serve as a source of energy, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. There are bars that claim to help to slim, high protein powerhouses and filling fiber. These are popular among fitness enthusiasts, swimmers and triathletes have high energy demands requiring a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and fiber. The nutritional snack bars are used among them for a quick supply of energy. Many players are adding dried cranberries into the snack bar to enhance the snack bars’ nutritional value. These factors are boosting the dried cranberry market and provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the dried cranberry market.
Global Petroleum Resin Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
The Petroleum Resin market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Petroleum Resin market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. .
The Global Petroleum Resin Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Petroleum Resin market is the definitive study of the global Petroleum Resin industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Petroleum Resin industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
ExxonMobil
Kolon
ZEON
TOTAL
Formosan Union
Mitsui Chemicals
Maruzen
Arakawa
IDEMITSU
Eastman
RÜTGERS Group
Neville
Resinall
Shangdong Qilong
Zibo Luhua
Zhejiang Henghe
Puyang Changyu
Lanzhou Tianyou
Henan G&D
Guangdong Xinhuayue
Lanzhou Xinlan
Shanghai Jinsen
Yangzi Eastman
Daqing Huake
Shangdong Qibang
Tangshang Kerun
If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.
Depending on Applications the Petroleum Resin market is segregated as following:
Tackify aliphatic polymers, especially natural rubber, EVA, SIS and APO.
EVA-based adhesives, contact adhesive for footwear, printing inks, sealants, and paints.
Adhesives used in the medical industry
By Product, the market is Petroleum Resin segmented as following:
C5, Aliphatic Resins
C9, Aromatic Resins
The Petroleum Resin market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Petroleum Resin industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Petroleum Resin Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
Why Buy This Petroleum Resin Market Report?
Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide Petroleum Resin market & key players.
What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?
Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).
As global capacity for and production in Petroleum Resin market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for Petroleum Resin consumption?
For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.
Portable X-ray Apparatus Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends
Portable X-ray Apparatus Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Portable X-ray Apparatus industry growth. Portable X-ray Apparatus market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Portable X-ray Apparatus industry..
The Global Portable X-ray Apparatus Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Portable X-ray Apparatus market is the definitive study of the global Portable X-ray Apparatus industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Portable X-ray Apparatus industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
MinXray
Aribex
Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation
Canon
Rigaku Corporation
Genoray
Scanna
Source-Ray
If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.
Depending on Applications the Portable X-ray Apparatus market is segregated as following:
Medical
Veterinary
Industrial
Military
By Product, the market is Portable X-ray Apparatus segmented as following:
Analog X Ray
DR
The Portable X-ray Apparatus market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Portable X-ray Apparatus industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Portable X-ray Apparatus Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
Why Buy This Portable X-ray Apparatus Market Report?
Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide Portable X-ray Apparatus market & key players.
What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?
Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).
As global capacity for and production in Portable X-ray Apparatus market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for Portable X-ray Apparatus consumption?
For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.
Tonic Water Market Reflecting a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2031
The global Tonic Water market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Tonic Water market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Tonic Water market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Tonic Water across various industries.
The Tonic Water market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Key Segments Covered
- Content
- Product Type
- Application
- Sales Channel
The Global tonic water market is segmented based on its content, product type, application and sales channel. On the basis of content, the Global tonic water market is segmented into regular and diet. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into non-flavored and flavored. On the basis of application, the Global tonic water market is segmented into alcoholic drinks, and direct consumption. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. The retail sales segment is further sub segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, online retailing and other retailing formats.
The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights tonic water demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the tonic water ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global tonic water market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global tonic water market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.
Global Tonic Water: Competitive Landscape
In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are the key players of the global tonic water market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the tonic water market.
Key players in the global tonic water market includes Fentimans Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo Plc., Q Drinks, White Rock Products Corp., Thomas Henry GmbH & Co. KG, Powell And Mahoney LLC, Fevertree Drinks PLC, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, MBG International Premium Brands GmbH, East Imperial Superior Beverages, JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO., Boylan Bottling Co Inc., Casalbor, S.L., LLANLLYR WATER CO LTD, Shasta Beverages, Inc., Sygama SA, Luscombe Drinks, and Bradley’s Tonic Co.
In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.
Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tonic water market.
Global Tonic Water Market, by Type
- Flavored
- Non-flavored
Global Tonic Water Market, by Content
- Regular
- Diet
Global Tonic Water Market, by Application
- Alcoholic Drinks
- Direct Consumption
Global Tonic Water Market, by Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Retail Sales
Global Tonic Water Market, by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
The Tonic Water market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Tonic Water market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Tonic Water market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Tonic Water market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Tonic Water market.
The Tonic Water market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Tonic Water in xx industry?
- How will the global Tonic Water market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Tonic Water by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Tonic Water ?
- Which regions are the Tonic Water market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Tonic Water market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Why Choose Tonic Water Market Report?
Tonic Water Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.
