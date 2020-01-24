Dried Tart Cherry Market accounted for US$ 211.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 313.0 Mn by 2027

Tart cherries help to lower down the blood pressure, modulates blood glucose, improves cognitive function, provides protection against oxidative stress, and regulates sleep patterns. Therefore, growing health concerns and rising focus towards health have led to the growth of the dried tart cherry market.

The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global dried tart cherry market. The European, dried tart cherry market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for convenience food products. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the demand from the food & beverage industry, which provides ample opportunities for the key dried tart cherry market players. In Europe, the morello type of tart cherry is highly preferred by the consumers. Moreover, several tart cherries producing regions are dominating the overall consumption and production patterns of the fruit, which includes Turkey, Hungary, and Ukraine, amongst others. These factors have led to the growth of the dried tart cherry market in the Europe region.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006803/

Company Profiles

Cherry Central

CherryActive Australia.

Cherryvite Ltd

Enko Meyve Orman Ürünleri San

Fruit d’Or

Graceland Fruit, Inc.

Payson Fruit Growers

Royal Ridge Fruits

Shoreline Fruit

Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLC

Tart cherries or dwarf cherry are perceived to be one of the ‘super fruit’ which can retain their health properties and essential nature, even when subjected to the drying process. These cherries are known to be a good source of polyphenols and vitamin C, which exhibits antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The fruit of the cherry is considered to be nutrient-dense food that has relatively low caloric content and substantial amounts of nutrients and bioactive food components such as carotenoids, vitamin C, fiber, polyphenols, and potassium. The fruit and stem of the tart cherry help to produce medicine and food.

Growing demand for organic form of dried tart cherry will create growth opportunities for the global dried tart cherry market The organic form of tart cherry allows retention of essential nutrients without hampering the nutritional aspect of the product. Rising inclination of people toward these organic forms of the tart cherry has encouraged the manufacturers to invest heavily in products containing the same as one of their primary constituents. Growing population demanding more healthy food options along with rising disposable income has fueled the demand for organic form of the dried tart cherry. Moreover, consumers spending on organic food products has been increased consecutively in years.

On the basis of the product type, the global dried tart cherry market has been segmented into the freeze-dried, sun-dried, infused-dried, and other types of dried cherries. Under the product type segment, the freeze-dried market led the global dried tart cherry market. The freeze-drying process used to dry up tart cherries allows the removal of water content, along with retaining the nutrient levels and intense flavor. Besides maintaining the freshness and authentic taste, the mechanism of freeze-dried eliminates the requirement of adding sugars or preservatives in tart cherries.

Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006803/

Moreover, the freeze-dried tart cherries are excellent source of vitamins A and C, which enhances the nutritional value of the cherries. They taste just like the original cherries and can be rehydrated by keeping or soaking them in water. The process of freeze-drying are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to retention of health benefits and physical properties of the products after drying.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]