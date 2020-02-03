Driveline Systems for Electric Vehicle Market 2019 Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Global Baby Food Packaging market is expected to grow from $53.01 billion in 2017 to reach $114.97 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 8.9%. Growing consumer awareness, high birth rate and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging of the products are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, the presence of BPA (Bisphenol A) in the plastic used for baby food packaging is restraining the market growth.

Some of the key players in the Baby Food Packaging market include Du Pont, Amcor, Winpak, Heinz, Sonoco, Nestle, Bemis Company, Inc., Tetra Laval, Bericap, DS Smith Plc, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Danone and RPC Group.

Based on product type, Pouch segment has acquired the steady growth during the forecast period. As they are easy to use and convenient to carry is predicted to drive the segment growth. However, Cartons segment witnessed the significant growth due to the growing demand of flavored milk and juices for toddlers.

By geography, Europe is expected to contribute to the largest share during the forecast period. Asia pacific region is expected to be the most dominant market during the forecast period owing to rising alertness about the nutritional benefits for packaged baby food and increasing demand for convenience baby edible products.

Product Types Covered:

-Pouches

-Bottles

-Metal Cans

-Jars

-Cartons

-Other Product Types

Primary Materials Covered:

-Metal

-Plastic

-Paperboard

-Glass

-Other Primary Materials

Food Products Covered:

-Dried Baby Food

-Prepared Baby Food

-Liquid Milk Formula

-Powder Milk Formula

-Other Food Products

