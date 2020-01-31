Drug Delivery Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2019 – 2029

The report Released by PMR Provides an In-depth intelligence linked to the several factors that are likely to impact earnings of the marketplace, revenue generation, and the demand. Furthermore, the report singles out of the different parameters that are anticipated to influence the dynamics of the market.

key players operating in the intradermal drug delivery market are focusing on the collaborations and partnerships with other companies, which is expected to increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. The key companies are also focusing to produce new products, which are also expected to increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market significantly.

Microneedles are used as an injectable for the intradermal administration of drugs. Microneedles are of two types i.e. solid micro needles and hollow micro needles. Solid micro needles, are the first type of micro needles, introduced as an intradermal drug delivery injectables.

Increasing adoption of poor lifestyle habits such as having a poor diet or the lack of exercise, is expected to increase the demand of intradermal drug delivery devices, which in turn can increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. Increasing awareness among the people, is one of the main factor which is expected to increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. Increasing number of skin specialty centers, can also increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. Effective cost of intradermal drug delivery devices, can also increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market.

There are a few factors, which can hinder the growth of intradermal drug delivery Market. Lack of awareness regarding the skin treatment products, in some of the developing regions, can hinder the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. The process of intradermal administration of drugs requires a well trained staff, and hence this reduces the cost of the process of intradermal administration of drugs. This can hinder the growth of global intradermal drug delivery market.

The global Intradermal Drug Delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Product type Solid Microneedles Hollow Microneedles

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Skin Clinics Others



Based on the product type, the intradermal drug delivery market has been segmented into solid micro needles and hollow micro needles. Solid needles are the devices that puncture the skin and are used to administer the appropriate amount of drug into the skin. Hollow micro needles works the same way as the hypodermic needles. Solid intradermal drug delivery micro needles are expected to hold a large revenue share in the transdermal drug delivery market. Based on the end user, the transdermal drug delivery market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty skin clinics and some other end users. Specialty skin clinics, known as dermatologist centers are expected to hold a significant revenue share in the global intradermal drug delivery market.

Geographically, global intradermal drug delivery market has been segmented into few key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle east and Africa. North America is expected to register a large revenue share in the global intradermal drug delivery market because of the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of technologically advanced products in the field of healthcare, which are used to obtain the better diagnosis and treatment outcomes. Europe, followed by North America, is expected to hold a large revenue share in global intradermal drug delivery market. Asia pacific is also expected to hold a significant share in the overall intradermal drug delivery market because of the increasing number of people having skin related diseases.

Some of the players identified in the global intradermal drug delivery market are Vetter Pharma, Microdermics, Bioduro, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Catalent Pharma Solution etc.

In 2017, Vetter Pharma, which is a leader in prefilled drug delivery systems announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Microdermics. Both the companies have signed an agreement, which is expected to increase the sales of intradermal drug delivery devices.

