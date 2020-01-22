Drug Discovery Services Market Size: A Guide to Competitive Landscape and Key Players Analysis 2017 to 2026

Global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A.

“IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market by Product Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market size was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 43.3% share of the global market, followed by Europe.

IE4 motors are utilized for applications such as pumps, conveyers, compressors, and others. IE4 motor is a part of efficiency class motors, which is developed according to the guidelines given by the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC) for direct online operation. The enforcement of laws and regulations by regulatory authorities related to the efficiency standards is driving the growth of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market. Moreover, surge in adoption of automation process in automotive and material handling sectors is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. In addition, Asia-Pacific exhibited the highest growth in the market in 2017, owing to strong economic growth in the region and development of rhea industrial sector.

The parts and components of IE4 motors are mostly made up of aluminum, copper, and steel. Competitors have increased the use of mass and cross-section of copper to enhance the energy efficiency. 20-200kW and more than 200kW are the two most popular IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors, owing to their high operating rate and enhanced energy efficiency.

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and is expected to continue this trend during the coming years. This is attributed to increase in demand for energy efficient-systems in the automotive and machinery industries. In addition, development of the oil & gas and compressor industries particularly in emerging markets fuels the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market growth. Furthermore, deployment of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors curb prevention of CO2 emission, aid in energy saving, and reduce operating costs, which fuel their adoption across the globe. However, increase in adoption of IE2 motors by end users due to their low operating costs hamper the growth of the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market. On the contrary, rise in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles in developing countries and availability of low-cost & efficient manufacturing particularly in the Asia-Pacific region provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The 20-200kW segment secured the highest share of about 60.4% in the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In terms of application, air compressors and vacuum pumps is expected to account for the highest market share in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is a pioneer in the market, owing to the expansion of automobile sector in the region. Therefore, IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market share is highest among the Asia-Pacific countries. Asia-Pacific secured the highest market share in 2017, owing to growth in automotive sector particularly in developing nations. In addition, increase in demand for IE4 motors from small-scale food & beverage industries is expected to boost the Asia-Pacific market growth. North America and Europe are expected to register significant growth during the forecasted period.

Key Findings Of The Ie4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market:

In 2017, the air compressors and vacuum pumps segment dominated the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The 20-200kW segment is expected to be the largest customers for the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market players globally.

ominant regions in the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market and is expected to witness a high growth rate of around 10.3% during the forecast period.

The IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market industry. The report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced Market intelligence which plays a crucial part in strategizing. Geographical Breakdown based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and Market demand and supply scenarios.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A.

Market Segmentation:

By Product (Less than 20kW, 20-200kW, and More than 200kW)

By Application (Material Handling, Liquid Pumps, Fans & Ventilation, Cooling Compressors, Air Compressors & Vacuum Pumps, Blowers, and Coolers)

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Analysis, segmentation sizing & growth;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, China & Japan ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influences, framework accumulated through Industry opinion leaders and decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Customer behavior, Marketing Channels of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors and demand map.

Chapter 13 and 14, highlights on vendor landscape (classification and Players Rank, up/Down in Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals won by Global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Industry Players, sales channel, distributors, Research Recommendation, appendix and data sources.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

