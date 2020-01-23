ENERGY
Drug Eluting Balloons Market Size, Growth, Technological Innovations and Key Players – Medtronic, BD, Boston Scientific, Cook, B.Braun, Koninklijke, Opto Circuits, TERUMO, Surmodics, Biotronik
This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Drug Eluting Balloons Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.
Pune, January 23,2020 – Drug eluting balloons are defined as the semi-compliant conventional angioplasty balloons that are covered with anti-proliferative drugs that are released in the walls of blood vessels during balloon inflation, majorly at nominal pressures. These balloons helps to significantly attenuate cellularity and eliminates the need for repetitive vascularization.
The drug eluting balloons market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as focus of market players on developing innovative products through strategic developments and increasing incidence of coronary artery diseases. Moreover, cost-effective product innovation and high potential growth from the emerging nations offer opportunities in the growth of the global drug eluting balloons market.
The “Global Drug Eluting Balloons Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global drug eluting balloons market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end user and geography. The global drug eluting balloons market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drug eluting balloons market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global drug eluting balloons market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the drug eluting balloons market is segmented coronary drug eluting balloon, peripheral drug eluting balloon, and others. Based on end user, the drug eluting balloons market is segmented as hospitals, CATH laboratories, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.
Table of Content:
1 Introduction
1.1 Scope of Study
2 Key Takeaways
3 Drug Eluting Balloons Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 PEST Analysis
4 Drug Eluting Balloons Market- Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.4 Future Trends
4.5 Impact Analysis
5 Drug Eluting Balloons Market Analysis- Global
5.1 Global Drug Eluting Balloons Market Overview
5.2 Global Drug Eluting Balloons Market Forecasts and Analysis
5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share
5.4 Performance of Key Players
5.5 Expert Opinions Drug Eluting Balloons Market
Vitamin B Market 2019 Share Overview by Production & Consumption Analysis, Brands Statistics, Top Manufacturers 2025
Global Vitamin B Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Product Size, Application Estimation, Vendor Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025. Riseing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy food, amongst the elderly population is fueling the demand for food products with vitamins and derivatives. Daily intake of vitamins and its derivatives is important for the functioning and development of health. Vitamins are used in the healthcare products, which are experiencing a growth because of fast life of a customer.
On using vitamins and derivatives has raised in the pharmaceutical products because of the potential for curing several diseases of metabolic syndrome. Vitamins and derivatives are present in the form of oral liquid, softgels, gummies, capsules, powder and tablets. Vitamin B are water-soluble organic compounds that plays major role in the maintaining the cellular function, body function and development and growth of tissue. Vitamin B involves Thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), pyridoxine (B6), folate (B9) and cobalamin (B12). Vitamin B deficiency may rise in weeks of insufficient intake, necessary for vitamin B. Vitamin B complex vitamins (B1, B12 and B6) plays important roles in nervous system structurally and maintain the proper functioning of nervous system. Vitamin B complex participate in promoting the acceleration of regeneration of nerve tissue, recovery of nerve function of mechanisms and promoting the repair of nerve. Vitamin B is mostly applicable for manufacturing of cosmetics, dietary supplements and dietary food. Use of vitamin in different industries can help in boosting the growth of global vitamin B market.
Size of vitamin B complex market from the applications of pharmaceutical may experience the strong growth in the coming years. Rise in spending of customers in medicines with the increase in consciousness for health may increase the growth of vitamin B market. Many of the pharmaceutical companies recommend vitamin B complex during anemia, pregnancy and skin diseases such as high cholesterol and eczema.
Application of vitamin B in industry of cosmetic will fuel the vitamin B complex market size will boost the moisturizing of skin, penetration of skin and stability. Increasing the products of skincare and demand for sunscreen lotions because of climatic changes may increase the growth of vitamin B market. Rise in the organic, natural and herbal cosmetic products will produce opportunities for producers to manufacture new products as per the customer requirement. Biotin is majorly used for manufacture of hair conditioners, personal care products, moisturizing agents and shampoos.
Vitamin B complex is used in cattle and sheep for preventing the deficiency. B12 is very important for the cell growth and maturation, energy and wool production. Many of the animals are prone to deficiency, so B12 supplement is used to prevent and treat the deficiencies.
Vitamin B complex market is segmented into application and regions. By application, vitamin B market is divided into food & beverages, personal care, healthcare products and feed. Food & beverages is sub-divided into dairy products, infant food, beverages, bakery & confectionary products and more.
Geographically, regions involved in the development of vitamin B market size are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World. In North America, vitamin B complex market size will experience a rapid growth because of increase in energy drink, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.
Key players involved in the development of vitamin B and derivatives market are Herbalife, Abbott laboratories, Amway, Pfizer, Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Bactolac Pharmaceutical and more.
Key Segments in the “Global Vitamin B and its derivatives Market” are-
By Application market is segmented into:
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care
- Healthcare Products
- Feed
- Others
By Regions market is segmented into:
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Rest of the World
What to expect from the Global Vitamin B and its derivatives Market report?
- Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.
- Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.
- Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.
- An insight into the leading manufacturers.
Regional demographics of the market.
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
Alginate Market 2019 Overview by Application, Growth Probability, Raw Materials, Industry Analysis, Marketing Channels Size, Share, Opportunities & Forecast Assessment, 2025
The plenitude of raw materials in Chile and Norway helps the creation. The cost of the product in the area has been seen to be high because of the customer interest for high-virtue and quality. The usage of the product in Asia Pacific is foreseen to ascend at a significant pace because of the fast advancement of the material and nourishment and drink industry.
However, this makes a potential for the market to grow, which is anticipated to boost the usage of the product over the gauge time frame. The paper business in Central and South America is anticipated to represent a prominent usage volume by virtue of rising product use for paper sizing. Moreover, the interest for the product in the food & beverage industry for the generation of products including ice creams, jellies and lactic acid drinks is anticipated to drive the market development over the gauge time frame.
Alginates are kind of hydrocolloids that are extracted from brown seaweed. Seaweeds are classified in green, brown and red based upon its pigmentation. Alginic acid is a hydrophilic colloidal polysaccharide from the brown seaweed and is also known as alignate. Alginate is popular as a thickening and gelling agent. It is used in textile, food, dyeing, and pharmecituals and in cosmetic industry. Also it is used as a binder for welding rods and in producing animal feed.
Corporations innovate latest products to attract buyers and increase profitability. Considerable investments by alginate manufacturing companies and national governments to help facilitate the growing of seaweed processing are likely to help the industry growth. The growing market demand for seaweed for processing other products like carrageenan gum, might cause scarcity in the raw material source. The number of suppliers of seaweed is high hence the profit margin is low and resultant market competition is high. Apart from the cost the harmful side effects caused by the use of alginate, also might hamper the market growth.
Food and beverage industry is the major contributor in the Alginic acid market. This is mainly due to the permits being given by regulatory agencies including FDA and European Commission to it. Furthermore, recent years have seen an increase in domestic consumption and increased demand in convenience foods, and the growth in consumption of exotic foods. Alignate is used in pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing controlled drugs owing to its great product features. The alginate market size has a considerable share of bakery and confectionaries. Here alginate is used in emulsifiers in peanut butter, salad dressings, chocolates and frozen desserts.
With respect to textile and paper industry alginic acid is used as in the dying and printing process and furthermore control the viscosity of the final product. In the Pharmaceutical sector alginate is also used to produce tablets, liquid medicine and dental treatments.
Different product types of Alginate are majorly due to the raw materials used during formation. Global Alginate Market comprises of all three types of blocks including MM, MG and GG. The gel formation characteristics are due to the molecular appearance and structure. Alginates with large number M groups and possess a flat-ribbon type structure that helps it as a high gelling properties. Due to this, high M type products are used in wound care applications in the pharmaceutical industry.
Alginate market size is segmented into Type, Product, Application and region. Based on type the alginate market is divided into High M and High G. On the basis of Product, Sodium, calcium, potassium, propylene glycol and others. The Alginic acid market is segmented on the basis of application as Food, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, paper and textile industry and others. On the basis of Region it is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East and Africa.
Key player in the alginic acid market are DuPont, Qingdao Liyang Seaweed Industrial Co.,Ltd, Prestige Brands, Inc., KIMICA Corporation, Cargill, Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd., IncorporatedShandong Jiejing Group Corporation and many others.
Segments:
The various segments of Alginate market are,
By Type:
- Type M
- Type G
By Product:
- Sodium
- Calcium
- Potassium
- Propylene Glycol
By Application:
- Food
- Pharmaceutical
- Industrial
By Region:
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Alginate Market’:
- Future prospects and current trends of the Alginate market by the end of forecast period (2019-2025)
- Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world
- Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.
- In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.
- Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.
- Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.
Acrylic Rubber Market 2019 – Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demand by Regional Forecast to 2025
Global Acrylic Rubber market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is foreseen to grow significantly in the coming years. Acrylic rubber chemically is known as alkyl acrylate copolymer (ACM), classified as synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber is widely used as raw material in machinery that is prone to shocks and are heat resistant and require oil and make noise. Acrylic rubbers are mostly used in transmissions of automotive and pipes with the adhesives, O-rings, shaft seals, gaskets and belts. Acrylic rubber has the damping property, used in the damping mounts.
Growth in the production of automotive and increasing need for the products that have long life are the factors that drive the growth of global acrylic rubber market. Acrylic rubbers application in automotive seals is because of rising requirement for materials that are oil-resistant. Additionally, demand for consumption of low-fuel is increasing and rising temperature in a compartment of engine, contributes in the development of the acrylic rubber market, globally. Acrylic rubber affected by acids & bases and moisture, may hinder the growth of the global acrylic market in the coming years.
Based on the product, the global acrylic market is divided as gaskets, O-rings, beltings, adhesives, shaft seals and many more. On the basis of application, acrylic rubber industry is divided as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, plastics and many more. The automotive industry is in a way controlling the global acrylic rubber industry. Based on type, the market is divided into Epoxy Acrylate Rubber, Carboxyl type acrylate rubber, Dienes acrylate rubber, and active chlorine acrylate rubber.
Recently, the automotive industry showed high demand for acrylic rubber for the production of accessories. As there is an increase in the growth of the automotive industry, value for acrylic rubber is on the rise. Parts of the rubber used in the automotive industry account for approximately 10% of the whole weight of automotive and are mostly used in the performance of the automotive.
Topographically, regions contributing in the development of global acrylic rubber market share are Europe (France, Italy, Russia, UK & Germany), South America (Columbia, Argentina & Brazil), Asia Pacific (Southeast Asia, India, Korea, China & Japan), North America (Mexico, Canada & USA) and Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Nigeria). Europe and North America are the regions that play a major role in the global acrylic rubber industry. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop the acrylic rubber market. The main reason for the growth of the acrylic rubber market in these regions is the automotive industry.
Key players involved in increasing the acrylic rubber market share across the globe are NOK, ZEON, Qinglong, Haiba, Jiujianshilong and many more. Jiujianshilong and Qinglong holds the largest shares in the global acrylic rubber industry.
Key Segments in the “Global Acrylic Rubber Market” are-
By Product market is segmented into:
- Gaskets
- O-rings
- Beltings
- Adhesives
- Shaft seals
By Application market is segmented into:
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Plastics
By Regions market is segmented into:
- Europe
- South America
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
What to expect from the Global Acrylic Rubber Market report?
- Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.
- Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.
- Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.
- An insight into the leading manufacturers.
- Regional demographics of the market.
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
