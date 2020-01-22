MARKET REPORT
Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Product, Sample Type, End User, Regional Analysis and Future Scope
The increasing adoption of drug of abuse (DOA) testing at the organizational level, growing number of road accidents and deaths, and rising consumption of illicit drugs are some of the reasons behind the growth of the drug of abuse testing market. In 2016, the market generated a revenue of $4.8 billion, and it is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Based on product, the drug of abuse testing market is bifurcated into consumable and equipment. Of these, during the historical period (2013–2016), the consumable bifurcation led the market in terms of revenue, and it is predicted to continue leading it during the forecast period. The reason behind the rapid growth of consumables is that these are handy and available for on-site testing for various types of drugs. Consumables include products such as rapid test kits that are used for the testing of illicit drugs.
As per the 2014 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) in the U.S., 10.0 million people aged 12 years or above were driving after consuming illicit drugs in 2013. The consumption of illicit drugs is rising rapidly, due to which the usage of drug abuse testing is also on the rise, which, in turn, is resulting in the growth of the DOA testing market. As per the World Drug Report by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2013, around 203.0 million illicit drug users aged 15 years to 64 years existed in the world, and the number increased to nearly 246.0 million in 2015.
GLOBAL DRUG OF ABUSE TESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Consumable
- Rapid Test Kits
- Assay kits & reagents
- Others
- Equipment
- Immunoassay analyzers
- Chromatography instruments
- Breath analyzers
By Sample Type
- Urine
- Saliva
- Hair
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Workplace
- At home
- Others
MARKET REPORT
Mini Dental Contra-Angle Market Investment Studies 2020-2026 with Demand, Sales Channels, Marketing Trends and Competitors Data
“
Global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market 2020 in depth research by industry competitive landscape, size, growth rate, strategy, trends and forecast 2026.
The global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
Market Segments Covered:
The major players in the market include ANTHOGYR, Bien-Air Dental, DENTATUS, DENTSPLY Tulsa Dental, Germany Delma Medical Supplies International, iM3, Kavo, Medidenta, NSK, SciCan GmbH, SMT (SAEYANG MICRO TECH), etc.
Regions Covered in the Global Mini Dental Contra-Angle Market:
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Highlights of the Report
• Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025
• Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions
• Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market
• Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market
• Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis
• Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global Mini Dental Contra-Angle market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 : To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
MARKET REPORT
Color-coded Dental Probe Market Trends 2020-2026 with Industry Growth, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast by 2026
“
Industry research report on global Color-coded Dental Probe market 2020 with market size, share, trends, growth and forecast during 2020-2026. This report gives actionable insights to companies before investing and making any business decisions.
The global Color-coded Dental Probe market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Color-coded Dental Probe market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Color-coded Dental Probe market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Color-coded Dental Probe market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
Market Segments Covered:
The major players in the market include Hu-Friedy, Bioclear Matrix Systems, Premium Instruments, Patterson Dental Supply, Karl Schumacher, Henry Schein Halas, ASA DENTAL, A. Titan Instruments, G. Hartzell & Son, AMERICAN EAGLE INSTRUMENTS, B&L Biotech USA, New Surgical Instruments, Smile Surgical Ireland Limited, KerrHawe, Smith Care, etc.
Regions Covered in the Global Color-coded Dental Probe Market:
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Highlights of the Report
• Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025
• Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions
• Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Color-coded Dental Probe market
• Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Color-coded Dental Probe market
• Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis
• Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the global Color-coded Dental Probe market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Color-coded Dental Probe market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Color-coded Dental Probe market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Color-coded Dental Probe market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global Color-coded Dental Probe market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 : To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
MARKET REPORT
Global Dry Mouth Relief Market Ongoing Industry Trends and Recent News and Developments | Key Players like GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Wrigley
The market research and Survey Report 2020-2026 by AMR particularly on the Dry Mouth Relief Market is the ultimate, accurate and significant detail of the market, representing the vital information on growth opportunities, products, applications in the Dry Mouth Relief industry.
This report presents Market objectives, definitions, market scope, and market size. Additionally, the market strength, maturity and capability analysis along with growth rate form 2020-2026 are described. It features interior and outside research with added every bit of market to the understanding of the market.
An important part of this report is the analysis of percentage or the size of the market by type of product, technology, regional constraints altogether.
This market study is a helpful reference for suggestions and counseling to the key companies, individuals, and small and large firms involved in the industry. Each sub-market is reported along with its definite progress and its contribution to the global market. Key trends that are controlling and driving the growth of the market are further explored in the report. Under market segmentation, the global Dry Mouth Relief industry is categorized based on type, applications, and regional presence.
Important and Top-rated Key players of the Dry Mouth Relief market as GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Wrigley, Lotte, BioXtra, Nature’s Sunshine, Sunstar, Dr. Fresh, 3M, Hager Pharma, Xlear, Prestige
For product type segment, this report listed the main product type of market: Mouthwash, Spray, Lozenges, Gel, Others
For the End use-Application segment, this market report concentrates on the situation and opportunity for key applications. End users have also listed E-commerce, Supermarket, Others
For the Regional segment, regional supply, application-wise, and type-wise demand, dominant players, the value is conferred from 2020 to 2026, covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa
The market examination study weighs both the history and the future trends in order to offer business owners, stakeholders, and marketing executives an opportunity within they can refine and strengthen their marketing strategy and increase sales.
Moreover, the report adds products that are currently in demand and available in the market. This market study provides details regarding each product like the cost breakup, import/export scheme, manufacturing volume, price, gross, growth ratio, investments, and contribution to the global Dry Mouth Relief market revenue.
At the end phase, the market report has asserted the breakdown using expert re-examination, quality check, verification & validation, and last review. This market study report will assist product proprietors to understand the technological transformations in culture, brands, and target market.
This market analysis study has 167 number of study pages on the Dry Mouth Relief market with has multiple license versions to purchase for Global and Regional.
On Demand Customization of the Report
