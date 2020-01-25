Drum Motor Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2019 – 2027

Assessment of the Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market

The recent study on the Electronic Cleaning Solvents market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Electronic Cleaning Solvents market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Electronic Cleaning Solvents market.

The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Electronic Cleaning Solvents market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Electronic Cleaning Solvents market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Electronic Cleaning Solvents market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Electronic Cleaning Solvents across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

The demand for these electronic cleaning solvents is likely to rise in the future owing to the high usage of vulnerable electronics and the need to maintain them properly.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global electronic cleaning solvents market in the long run. It has been further projected that the region will maintain its reign by the end of the forecast period and also rise efficiently on the backdrop of numerous factors. Some of the factors that can be credited with the growth of the region are the rise in the disposable income of the consumers in the region and high usage of electronic equipment in the region. This trend is expected to gain traction in the forthcoming years, thus benefitting the market for electronic cleaning solvents as well.

Moreover, the manufacturers in the region are focusing on better quality products in order to adhere to the environment regulations which have been laid forward by governments and several organizations. For instance, desirable product characteristics such as minimal ozone depletion and minimal contribution to global warming have been a key focus are of manufacturers during new product development. Electronics Cleaning Solvents such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are being considered for phasedown under global treaties such as the Montreal Protocol on account of their high global warming potential, as well as being restricted by various national regulatory bodies. Moreover, growth in industrial automation and the growing production of electronic goods will pave way for a growth in the demand for electronic cleaning solvents.

Growth in the European automotive industry to bode well for the electronic cleaning solvents market in the region

Automotive industry plays a crucial role in Europe’s fortune, accounting for around 6.3% of the region’s GDP. Europe is among the world’s primary producers of motor vehicles with clean production. European vehicles are the cleanest, safest and quietest in the world. Vehicle manufacturing is the strategic industry in the Europe, where almost 18.5 Mn vehicles are manufactured annually. Moreover, automotive industry represents one of the largest private investors in research and development in Europe as well.

Within Europe, Germany is recognized as the economic powerhouse with its world class R&D infrastructure, skilled workforce, and industrial value chain integration from the electronics to automotive industry. These two industries have a turnover of over half a trillion. Over 50% of the electronics chips produced in the Europe are developed in Germany. These factors are expected to drive the demand for electronic components from the automotive industry, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the volume demand for electronics cleaning solvents from the automotive industry in the long run.

