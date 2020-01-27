Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Dry Bulk Shipping Market to See Strong Growth including key players: Diana Shipping, Dry Ships, Inc., Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Baltic Trading, etc.

Published

1 hour ago

on

“The Dry Bulk Shipping Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Dry Bulk Shipping Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.  The Global Dry Bulk Shipping Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

2018 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Dry Bulk Shipping industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).

Global Dry Bulk Shipping market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Dry Bulk Shipping Market Report:
 Diana Shipping, Dry Ships, Inc., Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Baltic Trading, Navios Maritime Holdings, Star Bulk Carriers.

On the basis of products, report split into, Time Charter, Voyage.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Iron Ore, Coal, Grain, Steel Products, Lumber or Log, Other Commodities.

Get Special Discount Up To 50%,
Dry Bulk Shipping Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dry Bulk Shipping market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The report focuses on global major leading Dry Bulk Shipping Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Dry Bulk Shipping industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

MARKET REPORT

Thermochromic Pigments Market – Size and Analysis by Leading Factor by 2025

Published

1 second ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Thermochromic pigments are special pigments that change color when they detect temperature change, it can be either high temperature or low temperature. The pigments are very sensitive to temperature change. Consequently, thermochromic pigments are used for various applications such as textile printing, plastics, mugs, and others. In textile printing, thermochromic pigments are used with normal textile pigments for printing textiles. When the print undergoes a change in temperature, it changes color. For instance, if normal yellow textile pigment is mixed with blue thermochromic pigment, the resulting product will be green color, which will change to yellow when it senses or undergoes a change in temperature. Thermochromic pigment is used in plastic bottles and mugs to detect temperature of the liquid present in the bottle or mug.

Read Report Overview @

In terms of application type, the thermochromic pigments market can be segmented into paints & coatings, ink printing, and plastic products. In these industries the pigments are used to display the temperature change of the product. The usage of thermochromic pigment in ink printing can usually be seen on beer wrappers indicating the coldness of beer, or on the stickers of pizza delivery boxes indicating hotness of the pizza. The ink printing segment held a major share of the market in 2016, globally. Rise in standard of living, quality of life, disposable income, and development of economy of various countries such China and India, is anticipated to boost the thermochromic pigments market across the globe.

In terms of product type, the thermochromic pigments market can be segmented into reversible and irreversible pigments. In reversible thermochromic pigments, the color change of the pigment is reversible and is majorly employed in decorative products. The Reversible thermochromic pigments segment held a prominent share of the market in 2016. Irreversible thermochromic pigments can change color only once, and the color is not reversible at all. These pigments are cheaper as compared to the reversible ones and have comparatively lower market share in 2016.

Request for Full Brochure @ 

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26624

In terms of region, North America held a major share of the market across the globe, in 2016. Increasing demand for thermochromic pigments in the U.S. for printing application is the reason for the high share of the product in the region. The share of Asia Pacific region is anticipated to rise rapidly in the near future due to rising usage of thermochromic pigments in the textile industry. Furthermore, the automotive industry of Japan is witnessing a rising demand for thermochromic pigments. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Europe followed North America in terms of market share. Increasing demand for thermochromic food quality indicators in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. is projected to fuel the market for thermochromic materials in Europe. The rising demand for food quality indicators is seen to determine the quality of frozen meat and dairy products. It is projected to be the contributing factors for the demand for food quality indicators in the region. Middle East & Africa held an average share in the market. The region is expected to rise with an average growth rate.

Key manufacturers of thermochromic pigments across the globe include E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, RPM International, OliKrom, Sherwin-Williams Co., Chromatic Technologies Inc., NanoMatriX International Ltd, The 3M Company, and Hammer Packaging.

MARKET REPORT

Apparel Management Software Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: Fast React Systems, AIMS 360, Timereaction, GCS Software, Elastic Suite, etc.

Published

9 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

“The Apparel Management Software Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Apparel Management Software Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.  The Global Apparel Management Software Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

2018 Global Apparel Management Software Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Apparel Management Software industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).

Global Apparel Management Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Apparel Management Software Market Report:
 Fast React Systems, AIMS 360, Timereaction, GCS Software, Elastic Suite, Openbravo, JCW Software, Powersoft Computer Solutions, Vetigraph, Fashion Master Software, ThreadSol, Precise Software, Indigo8 Solutions, Stitchex, F2iT, Bluewater Software.

On the basis of products, report split into, On-Premise, Cloud-Based.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Apparel Retails, Apparel Manufacturer, Others.

Get Special Discount Up To 50%,
Apparel Management Software Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Apparel Management Software market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The report focuses on global major leading Apparel Management Software Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Apparel Management Software industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

MARKET REPORT

Marine Watertight Door Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

Published

15 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Marine Watertight Door Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Marine Watertight Door Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Marine Watertight Door Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Marine Watertight Door Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Marine Watertight Door Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Marine Watertight Door Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Marine Watertight Door market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Marine Watertight Door Market over the considered assessment period.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2339

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Marine Watertight Door Market:

  1. How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Marine Watertight Door Market?
  2. Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
  3. How are companies in the Marine Watertight Door market reducing their environmental footprint?
  4. Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
  5. What is the scope for innovation in the current Marine Watertight Door Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

  • Market structure in various regions
  • Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Marine Watertight Door Market
  • Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
  • Business prospects of leading players in the Marine Watertight Door Market
  • The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape

  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

    • NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of the company 

    Why Companies Trust FMR?

    • A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space
    • Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day
    • The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques
    • Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses
    • Round the clock customer service

    About Us

    Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

