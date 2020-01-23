MARKET REPORT
Dry Peel Label Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis
Dry peel labels are used as a promotion tool attached to the packaging without altering the design of the product. It is an adhesive sticker with some additional detail about some offer, benefits, and coupons that attract the customer. Manufacturers of FMCG and daily consumables are using dry peel labels to attain the customer focus towards their product. Dry peel label is a doubled layer printed sticker, with a transparent lower layer and non-adhesive upper layer. It is preferred by the manufacturer to change the pricing of the product. The demand for dry peel labels depends on the competitor landscape and market saturation for the preferred outcome. It is the most effective way to alter the packaging or add on some information at a very low cost. Dry peel labels are used on the product such as food, cosmetics, medicine, and other types of FMCG products.
Dry Peel Label Market – Dynamic:
FMCG industries primarily influence the demand for dry peel labels globally. It is also used for cross-product promotions, discount vouchers, competition landscape, and other aspects of promotion. The increase in the number of local vendors and a new entrance, increase the completion for a similar product. So, the company uses dry peel labels to add on value to their product and increase the sales. The distributors also uses dry peel labels as per the need to add some offers and vouchers attached to it. The increase in trend for sessional sales and occasional sales of packaged products from the large retailers is expected to increase the demand for dry peel labels. The rise in demand for outside the industry labeling is expected to drive the market for dry peel labels. Manufacturers and large scale retailers are commonly using it for sessional sales, and its result as an effective strategy to increase the sales. It is challenging to change the packaging of product at a contentious interval after the end of the session, so dry peel labels is the best available resource for the alteration of packaging. Therefore, the demand for dry peel labels increases on the outlook of the above factor.
Dry Peel Label Market – Segmentation:
The global dry peel label market is segmented as follows –
By Material Type, the global dry peel label market is segmented into –
- Paper
- Plastic
By Product Type, the global dry peel label market is segmented into –
- Printed
- Blank
By Coating Type, the global dry peel label market is segmented into –
- Acrylics
- Vinyl
- Epoxy
- Others
By End Use, the global dry peel label market is segmented into –
- Pharmaceutical
- Personal care and cosmetics
- Food and beverages
- Consumer goods
- Others
Dry Peel Label Market – Regional Outlook:
The demand for dry peel labels has witness considerably active growth in the global market. It is due to the increase in completion among the manufacturers of consumer goods. North America has dominated the dry peel labels market in recent years, followed by Europe. Therefore, it is expected to witness a mature demand for these labels during the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to observe an impressive growth for dry peel label during the forecast period, due to increase in demand from E-commerce Industry and increase in popularity for the large retail store such as hypermarket and supermarket.
Recent Developments in the Global Dry Peel Label Market
- In April 2017, CCL Industries Inc. acquired Goed Gemerkt B.V. a manufacturer of durable labels. This acquisition will help CCL Industries to expand its product portfolio and expand its business in Europe.
Dry Peel Label Market – Key Players:
Some of the leading players operating in the global dry peel label market are as follows –
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- UPM-Kymmene Oyj
- ALAN NORTHROP LTD
- Conti-Label Pauwels NV
- Flexo-Graphics LLC
- X-label GmbH
- Geostick B.V.
- Edwards Label, Inc.
- Mabel’s Labels Inc.
- St-Luc labels & packaging NV
Postal Automation System Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025
Global Postal Automation System Market: Overview
The global postal automation system market has been treading a growth path over the recent years. Postal automation involves bringing mail from sender to recipient quickly, reliably, and economically.
Emergence of e-commerce has made it extremely simple to order goods online. This in turn has led to massive increase in the volume of packages and parcels. In this scenario, efficient solutions are needed for sorting parcels for faster delivery to customers.
However, postal automation system faces design and operational challenges. Design of advanced postal automation system in times of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) along with technical glitches challenges the operational process of these systems. In addition, technical glitches related to sensing element in postal automation systems could challenge the entire operation, which may result in delay in delivery of parcels and mails. Furthermore, unexpected problem in control software could lead to malfunctioning of automated systems, resulting in delays in sorting and delivering process.
Global Postal Automation System Market: Trends and Opportunities
Growth of e-commerce, increasing labor costs, and rising need for automated solutions for sorting and delivery of parcels in the postal industry are providing lucrative opportunities to the postal automation system market.
Postal automation system are mainly used for governmental postal and courier, express, and parcel. Of them, governmental postal applications holds prominence accounting for significant share in the postal automation system market. However, courier, express, and parcel (CEP) applications is predicted to surpass in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Rising volume of parcels and packages to be sorted and shipped by CEP companies along with rising demand from consumers for faster delivery are some key factors behind the growth of postal automation system for CEP applications.
Parcel sorter technology segment accounted for the leading market share in 2017. Sortation systems play a key role to improve the efficiency of postal operations. Sortation systems such as parcel sorters and flat sorters are extensively used by postal companies. With rising volume of parcels postal operators are under pressure for faster delivery of parcels. To address this, postal operators are employing innovative automation technologies to withstand challenging business environments. With declining volume of traditional mail, postal operators are under pressure to improve their infrastructure to handle increasing volume of parcel mail.
Global Postal Automation System Market: Geographical Outlook
Among the key regions for postal automation system, North America is likely to account for the leading share in the overall market. Vis-à-vis market share, North America is at the fore as the region is home to key postal and CEP companies. In addition, renovation of existing postal automation systems in North America has resulted in capacity expansion of these systems, which in turn has resulted in the growth of postal automation system in the region.
However, among all, Asia Pacific postal automation system is anticipated to rise at the leading rate during the forecast period. High growth of e-commerce industry in India, China, and Japan is creating vast opportunities for players in the Asia Pacific postal automation system market.
Global Postal Automation System Market: Competitive Outlook
Some of the key players in the postal automation system market are Siemens, NEC, Pitney Bowes, Fives Group, Lockheed Martin, Dematic, Eurosort System, Fluence Automation, Bowe Systec, ID Mail Systems, Planet Intelligent Systems, Toshiba, SOLYSTIC, Vanderlande, Leonard, Beumer Group, Interroll, Intelligrated, Bastian Solutions, GBI Intralogistics, Opex, and OCM SRl.
On-site Preventive Care Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2017 – 2025
Global On-site Preventive Care Market: Snapshot
Across the globe, companies are adopting on-site preventive care so as to have a greater control over the existing cost of their health care services. On-site preventive care offers the administration of company, with treatment options for their employees. On-site Services help in reducing the rate of services used by the employees on off-site preventive care. They also help in reducing the risk of any future illness among employees by addressing their prayers and concerns. On-site preventive care provide vaccinations, physical check-up routines, and the screening of several Health issues such as hypertension and anxiety. Does help in identifying future risks. On account of the different types of service types offered by on-site preventive care such as chronic disease management, acute care, Nutrition management, wellness and coaching, and diagnostic screening, on-site preventive care is becoming extremely popular among organizations.
One of the important factors helping the market for on-site preventive care to grow is the increasing incidences of chronic disease management. Across the globe, it has been found that 14 million new cases of cancer were registered in 2012 as per the World Health Organization. This number is expected to rise up to 24 million by 2035. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders are expected to to continue to drive the demand for on-site preventive care.
In the recent past, many of the workplace Wellness programs have seen an increase in the uptake so much so that on-site preventive care has become the most popularly adopted Health Care Services across the globe. It is anticipated that this Market will grow further and benefit extensively from the implementation of the Affordable Care Act which promotes employer-based coverage of workplace Wellness. another benefit of on-site preventive care is that employees have high morale on account of cost savings with regards to medical expenses and this increases their productivity in performance in their work place which ultimately benefits the company or Organization for whom he or she is working.
Global On-site Preventive Care Market: Overview
On-site preventive care provides treatment to employees in their work place. These on-site services help to reduce the rate of services used by the employees on off-site preventive care. The services administered by the on-site preventive care lowers risks of future diseases in the employees. It monitors their current physical routines, vaccinations, and screens their health problems for example hypertension, anxiety, and so on, figuring out the future possibilities of illnesses. Owing to this, there are various kinds of service types with respect to on-site preventive care.
The global on-site preventive care market is segmented on this basis of type, application and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into chronic disease management, acute care, nutrition management, wellness and coaching, diagnostic and screening, and others. As per application, the global market is divided into homecare and hospitals.
Global On-site Preventive Care Market: Trends and Opportunities
Acute care is a branch of secondary healthcare services in which the particular patients receive an immediate but short duration treatment for severe injury or illness episodes such as epilepsy. It is also provided at times of urgent medical scenarios or at the time of surgery recovery mode. In medical terms to be specific, the manner in which the acute conditions are treated, is completely opposite of long-term care of chronic illness services. These services are usually given by the teams of well-trained and specialized healthcare practitioners from a range of medical and surgical specialties. During the acute care treatment, the on-site preventive service health specialists may admit the patient in the ambulatory center, urgent care center, and the emergency department.
The increase in number of chronic diseases all over the world has stimulated the demand for chronic disease management in on-site preventive care centers. The rising cases of infective diseases, cancer, and heart diseases is anticipated to fuel the usage of this service in forthcoming years.
Global On-site Preventive Care Market: Regional Analysis
Geographically, the United States is among the key nations which has adopted acute care services in its on-site preventive care departments. A federal law known as Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) demands most number of healthcare centers to run an inspection, along with a stabilizing treatment, lagging the consideration of the ability to pay and the insurance coverage, when a patient is admitted to an emergency room for instant attention, treatment and care.
Global On-site Preventive Care Market: Competitive Landscape
Several firms all over the world are adopting on-site preventive care so as to limit the current prices of their medical services.
Heat Meters Market Competitive Environment & Forecast 2017 – 2025
Heat Meters Market: Overview
The demand for heat meters market is likely to see an upswing during the forecasting period 2018 – 2028 due to rapid advancement in technology accompanied with the change in a lifestyle across the world. Urbanization which has shrouded the world has found various ways to lead a comfortable ways irrespective of weather. Rising espouse of district heating systems along with rapid expansion of commercial and residential establishment is anticipated to boost up the sales of heat meters in various regions of the world. Scandinavian countries such as Denmark and Norway are majorly known to have installed heat meters market in order to receive hot water. Almost 60% of the households in these countries have them installed. The heat meters market was worth at US$760 mn in the base year and is expected to cross US$ 8.5 mn by the end of the assessed period.
The global heat meters market can be segregated on the basis of technology, product, application, and region. On the basis of product the market is further divided into ultrasonic, vortex, and others. On the basis of technology the market is split into mechanical and static. The heath meters market finds its application in residential and commercial areas. Commercial areas is known to hold a majority share due to quick development of college/university, office buildings, government buildings, hotels, and others in recent years.
The analysts of the report have provided a complete 360 degree synopsis of the market, thus helping the readers to understand the insight of the market. Analysts of this report have conducted extensive research such as collecting information from the primary and secondary research source. Conclusion of the report has been done on the basis of Porter’s Five Point analysis, thus helping entrepreneurs to take important step in the market. The report provides various market dynamics such as opportunities, technological advancement, trends, and restrains which might impact the growth rate of the market in years ahead.
Heat Meters Market: Trends and Opportunities
Polices laid down by government of various countries towards having an energy efficient heat meters market installed in buildings is likely to support the growth of heat meters market in years to come. For instance in the U.S The American society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air conditioning Engineers in 2013 fixed energy standards, according to which there has to be a sub metering in buildings higher that 25000 ft for energy sustainability and efficiency. Increasing stress on effective energy management technology coupled with rising demand for accurate and reliable metering system is prognosticated to steer the heat meters market share. Rapid industrialization across the world is likely to push the global heat meters market. It is noticed that ultrasonic heat meters to gain major traction due to dirt restraint, high data accuracy, durability, long-term stability, and low energy consumption. Surge in demand for home automation system accompanied with effective planning and management of energy consumption is likely to increase the sales for mechanical heat meters market.
Heat Meters Market: Market Potential
One of the major player in the market, Alliant Energy has recently gained a lot criticism from its customer in the U.S due to high electricity bills. Company has said it is the hot weather which has actually raised the electric bills.
Heat Meters Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global heat meters market is stretched across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Amongst these North America is likely to hold the major share owing to the rules laid out by the U.S Department of Energy. It is anticipated that by the end of 2024, the U.S will set past the 510 thousand units of heat meters. Norms implemented by government in European countries are likely to stimulate the growth of the market. Germany contributes the most among other European countries. It is predicted that China from the Asia Pacific is expected to see a rise in demand for heat meters market.
Heat Meters Market: Competitive Landscape
Players are focusing on the research and development to obtain more efficient product. Strategies such as merger and acquisition are be taken up my major players to extend their supplies. Some of the major companies in the market are Landsis+Gyr, Siehl, Qundis, Zenner, Secure Meters, and Siemens.
