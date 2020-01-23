MARKET REPORT
Dry Whole Milk Powder Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study
Dry Whole Milk Powder Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Dry Whole Milk Powder Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Dry Whole Milk Powder Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Dry Whole Milk Powder by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Dry Whole Milk Powder definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
Global Dry Whole Milk Powder, by Product Type
- Regular
- Instant
- UHT
- Caramelized
- Organic
Global Dry Whole Milk Powder, by Sales Channel
- Modern Trade
- Traditional Grocery Store
- Convenience Stores
- Online Channels
- Other Retail Formats
- Direct Slaes
Global Dry Whole Milk Powder, by Application
- Home Reconstitutions
- Dairy Whiteners
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Desserts
- Ice-cream
- Dairy Blends
- Snacks
- Nutritional Supplements
- Others
Global Dry Whole Milk Powder, by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Nordic
- Japan
- Asia Pacific except Japan
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Singapore
- Australia
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Israel
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Dry Whole Milk Powder Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Dry Whole Milk Powder market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Dry Whole Milk Powder manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Dry Whole Milk Powder industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Dry Whole Milk Powder Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
MARKET REPORT
Microwavable Foods Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2020
Microwavable food is a prepackaged meal that requires very little preparations. It has become an important part of modern diet. Busy life schedule coupled with increasing number of working women and ease of preparations are factors boosting the microwavable foods market. Packaging plays an important role in ensuring that the food remains suitable for cooking in microwave oven, even after a longer period of time. Different technologies are used for packaging include patterned susceptors technology, new tray-lidding methods and new cook bag techniques.
Global microwavable foods market is bifurcated into three categories: frozen microwavable foods, chilled microwavable foods and shelf stable microwavable foods. Frozen microwavable foods represent the largest and fastest growing microwavable foods product segment.
North America and Europe are the largest market for microwavable foods. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market for microwavable foods.
Busy lifestyle paired with increasing number of working women, ease of preparation and increasing urban population are some of the major driving force for microwavable foods market. Hectic life schedule and corporate work culture in the cities have forced the consumers to demand more of ready-to-eat meals or other ready-to-eat food items. Microwavable foods help the customer to fulfill their demand of tasty eating with less time consumption. Additionally, increasing number of working women is driving the global microwavable foods market. Majority of working women in the western countries have less time for cooking. According to U.S. Department of Labor in 2013, there were 127.1 million working women in the U.S. which is expected to grow at 5.4% by 2022. The lifestyle of urban population is more fast-paced as compared to the rural population. Fast-paced lifestyle attracts people to microwavable foods.
Consumer perception towards microwavable food acts as a restraint for microwavable foods market. Sometime microwavable food perceived as an inferior substitute of fresh food. Consumers believe that food prepared few months or more before it is consumed is not fit for health.
The major companies operating in the microwavable foods market include-
- Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation
- Bellisio Foods Inc.
- Campbell Soup Company
- ConAgra Foods Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Company
- Kraft Foods Inc.
- McCain Foods
- Nestle SA
- Pinnacle Foods Group LLC
MARKET REPORT
High Pressure Processing Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2016 – 2026
Half a decade ago, consumers seems to be gushing for good quality food products that has a high shelf life. Companies were actively looking for methods and equipment that can help foods to retain their natural flavor even after long shelf life of preservation. High pressure processing equipment is one such cutting-edge innovation. High pressure processing is a non-thermal preservation and pasteurization process that increases the shelf life of food, while retaining the original quality of food products. Unlike most conventional food processing system, this method accomplishes high hydrostatic pressure of 100 to 1000 MPa to process food products. It is due to its minimal negative effect that high pressure processing market (HPP) is finding great prominence globally. This billion dollar industry is anticipated to witness strong growth worldwide during the forecast period, 2016–2026.
High Pressure Processing Market: Drivers & Restraints
Rising concern for food safety along with increasing demand for process food that contains active ingredients is expected to fuel the overall high pressure processing market. High liquid containing foods are on upper edge. HPP extends the shelf life of foods by two to three folds when compared to non-pasteurized foods. However, budget restraints and significant heavy cost is expected to be a major challenge for this industry. To tackle these challenges some of the leading manufacturers are performing innovation to cut down the cost at a significant rate. Also, HPP is mostly preferred for foods containing high acids. It cannot be or used rarely for stabilizing foods containing low-acids.
High Pressure Processing Market: Segmentation
High pressure processing market is broadly classified on the basis of equipment types, production size and end-use applications. Equipment such as batch processing and semi-continuous processing are available depending upon the size of production including low scaled to medium and high scale production capacities. Large scale production is normally seen in developed economies, while small and mid-scale are gaining prominence in developing economies.
On the basis of applications, HPP market is broadly segmented into juices and beverages, vegetable products, meat products and seafood products. Juices and beverages along with meat products covers the majority of HPP applications. HPP equipment in vegetable products, though has a relatively low presence, is gaining wide prominence among food processing industries and is anticipated to witness above average growth rate during the forecast period, 2016 – 2026.
High Pressure Processing Market: Region-wise Outlook
High pressure processing equipment are in high demand in developed economies such as North America, Japan and Europe, however, market is gaining prominence in Asia Pacific and Latin America. The market is mainly consolidated in United States (U.S.), Europe and Japan. HPP in North America is widely used for processing of juices and beverages followed by seafood products and meat products and vegetable products. The trend is however different in Asia Pacific where consumption HPP is widely used for meat products and seafood products rather than juice products. HPP market is expected to witness significant growth in North America and Europe.
High Pressure Processing Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players in high pressure processing market are-
- Avure Technologies
- Hiperbaric
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Hain Celestial Group
- American Pasteurization Company
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.
MARKET REPORT
Attractive Market Opportunities in the Green Tea Market by 2020
Green tea is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tea industry. It is prepared from the leaves from camellia Sinensis that have undergone minimal oxidation during processes. Generally, people take green tea due to its health benefits purpose. The concept of green tea was originated from China and later spread all over the world. Some of the popular Japanese green teas are Sencha, gyokuro, kabusecha, matcha, tencha, genmaicha and hojicha.
Some of the categories in which green tea are offered in the market are green tea bags, iced green tea and green tea instant mixes. It is offered in various flavors including aloe vera, lemon, vanilla, cinnamon, wild berry and jasmine. Due to its medicinal and antioxidant properties, it is used in curing and preventing of many disease such as cancer, diabetes, tooth decay, heart disease and maintaining proper cholesterol and blood level in the body.
Regular intake of green tea helps in reducing the overweight of body. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the overweight population is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2015 and growing healthcare costs in the U.S. alone expected to cross $117 billion; all this is creating major opportunities for the growth in sale of weight management products such as green tea. Rising consumer awareness about the benefit of green tea in curing of various diseases further triggers the global market of green tea.
Asia Pacific contributes the largest market of green tea in the world. Countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, India and China are growing market of green tea in Asia Pacific reason. Rising population and healthcare awareness is further expected to boost the green tea market in Asia Pacific. Europe is the fastest growing market for the green tea industry.
Major companies operating in global green tea market are –
- AMORE Pacific Corp
- Arizona Beverage Company
- Associated British Foods LLC
- Cape Natural Tea Products
- Celestial Seasonings
- Finlays Beverages Ltd.
- Frontier Natural Products Co-Op.
- Hambleden Herbs
- Hankook Tea
- Honest Tea, Inc.
- ITO EN
- Kirin Beverage Corp.
- Metropolitan Tea Company
Microwavable Foods Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2020
High Pressure Processing Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2016 – 2026
Attractive Market Opportunities in the Green Tea Market by 2020
