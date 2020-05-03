DSRC Technology Market Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Share, Industry News, Global Trend, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of DSRC Technology Market with detailed market segmentation by frequency band, type, transceiver, application, and geography. The global DSRC technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DSRC technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key DSRC technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Continental AG, Kapsch Group, Lear Corporation, NORBIT ASA, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Q-Free ASA, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Savari, Inc.

The DSRC technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to government initiatives in various countries for better traffic management and demand for real-time traffic and incident alerts. Also, the growing adoption of connected cars is further likely to fuel market growth. However, poor infrastructure in the developing countries may hamper the growth of the DSRC technology market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the advent of autonomous cars opens up growth opportunities for the players operating in the DSRC technology market in the coming years.

DSRC stands for dedicated short-range communications. It is a wireless communication technology that enables vehicles to communicate with each other without involving cellular infrastructure. The advent of connected cars and demand for road safety are key factors propelling the growth of the DSRC technology market. The increasing applicability of the technology in the logistics and transportation sector is expected to expand the growth of the DSRC technology market in the future.

The report analyzes factors affecting DSRC technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the DSRC technology market in these regions.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology DSRC Technology Market Landscape DSRC Technology Market – Key Market Dynamics DSRC Technology Market – Global Market Analysis DSRC Technology Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type DSRC Technology Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application DSRC Technology Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound DSRC Technology Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape DSRC Technology Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

