Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2018 to 2026
A dual-Ovenable tray is useful for the purpose of supporting a food product. The tray comprises of a sheet having first & second layers comprising one or more polyamides. The first layer of the sheet forms tray inside surface. Where the first layer has got a melting point, the second layer has the melting point of at max about 210° C. & at least 20° C. greater than melting point of the first layer. Where the first layer has a glass transition temperature of less than about 120° C. measured at a 50% relative humidity, the second layer has a melting point of at least about 210° C.
Most plastics deform at the high temperatures but the dual ovenable trays and containers can resist when the heat applications are very high and are bakeable in any conventional or microwave oven without getting melted or without de-forming. They keep the oven clean & preserve the food contained within it. Material used for the dual ovenable trays and containers provides outstanding shelf life extension & appearance appeal.
In terms of material type, the dual-ovenable trays & containers market is bifurcated into paperboard, C-PET, A-PET, PP, PE, and others. The C-PET segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout forecast period having an estimated market share of around 88.7% in 2018. The PP segment is estimated to register the CAGR of around 3.3% during forecast period. Paperboard segment is estimated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 29 Mn during forecast period. Based on material, the CPET segment accounted for the considerable market share during forecast period.
CPET is the most adaptable option for the ready meals attributed to easily seal & most affordable. CPET trays withstand temperatures ranging from -40 to +220° C. In terms of geography, North America is expected to have largest market share during forecast period in the region due to increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat meals. Elisabeth Skoda explores recent innovations in the area of ovenable and microwavable packaging.
Terinex has introduced the new Q-Tex film, a heat sealable PET mono layer HD printed food grade ovenable film, which is suitable for freezer, microwave and oven usage. The Q-Tex film has one layer instead of the two found in laminate alternatives, therefore offering material reduction and easier recyclability.
Some of the key players profiled in this market include Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, Genpak, LLC, Evergreen Packaging, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Oliver Packaging & Equipment Co., MCP Performance Plastic Ltd, CiMa-Pak Corporation, PinnPACK Packaging LLC, PAC Food Pty Ltd., Sanplast Ltd, Pactiv LLC, Plastic Package, Inc.
Electric Gripper Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027
According To a New Report Published by the Insight Partners Titled “Global Electric Gripper Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electric Gripper industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Electric Gripper Market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Electric Gripper is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Electric Gripper Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.
Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-
1.DESTACO
2.EMI Corporation
3.Festo
4.IAI America, Inc.
5.PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
6.PHD Inc.
7.SCHUNK GmbH and Co. KG
8.SMAC Corporation
9.SMC Corporation of America
10.Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
The electric gripper is used as a tool to pick and place work pieces. An electric gripper grasp and releases work pieces by the opening and closing function of the fingers, and is powered by electric motors. An electric gripper is achieving the highly accurate gripping force, position, and speed control that are difficult to achieve by conventional grippers, hence raising the adoption of the electric gripper, which drives the growth of the market. Electric grippers are gaining significant traction for numerous applications across various end-user industries because they offer easy control.
The global electric gripper market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as two-finger electric gripper, three-finger electric gripper. On the basis of application the market is segmented as automotive, electronics and electrical, food and beverage, rubber and plastics, metal products, others.
The Electric Gripper Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.
Electric Gripper Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Electric Gripper Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Electric Gripper Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.
This market research report administers a broad view of the Electric Gripper market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Electric Gripper market’s growth in terms of revenue.
The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Electric Gripper market.
The report also analyzes the factors affecting Electric Gripper market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.
Global Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films Market Size, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis to 2025
A recent report published by Researchmoz titled Global Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025, gives an in-depth analysis of global Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market and its industrial data. The report studies the global Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market by dividing it into various segments to give an extensive understanding of the whole market. For each segment, the analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis. The research data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply.
The market study on the global market for Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database. The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market over the forecast period.
This report covers leading companies associated in Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market:
- AEP Industries
- RETAL
- Sealed Air
- Krupa Plastic Industries
- Brentwood Plastics
- Allen Plastic Industries
- Shandong Yemai Plastic
- Suzhou Yuxinhong Plastic Packaging
- Benison Co., Ltd.
Scope of Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films Market:
The global Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market share and growth rate of Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films for each application, including-
- Food & Beverages
- Office Supplies
- Building Materials
- Other Products
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- LDPE Heat Shrink Film
- LLDPE Heat Shrink Film
Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- Polyethylene (PE) Heat Shrink Films Market structure and competition analysis.
Hastelloy Alloy Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Size and Segment Forecasts 2028
According to a latest report by Quince Market Insights, the global market for hastelloy alloy will accumulate steady income in the forecast period. The report provides a good picture of the current scenario to reader. Prominent drivers and constraints are analyzed. The global economy and micro-and macro-economic indicators governing different factors are discussed in the report. An evaluation and market size of the historical pathway of the hastelloy alloy market until the end of the forecast period is examined.
Novel innovations and technological breakthroughs surround the market are closely watched for events, exhibitions and exhibitions. The report also describes the market volume during the planned period. The unique nature of the global research report on hastelloy alloy is the representation of the worldwide and regional hastelloy alloy market.
During consideration of segments and sub-segments some industry standards and parameters are considered. Historical information on the hastelloy alloy market as well as future occurrences which could impact market growth includes a microscopic market view. In view of the value for the base year, the market volume or demand is determined. Main regions are kept in mind with special emphasis on the highest demand and growth countries. The report details country-specific economic indicators and drivers with the investment opportunities offered to the investors concerned. Key insights are written into a table and easily readable structured.
The current strategies and business models by leading market players with their profiles are detailed. The subsidiaries and other related companies will be gladly discussed. The required amount of output and growth are mentioned in cooperation, agreements, partnerships, fusions and acquisitions. These players have elaborated their procedures, annual margins and other business methods for clarifying readers ‘ progress and current market position.
Moreover, the global market for hastelloy alloy is also regionally segmented. It uses some practical tools to evaluate the growth of the global market for the hastelloy alloy in the future. The global market report of hastelloy alloy also provides a global summing up of the market, which helps customers take decisions and in turn helps to boost their companies. This summary includes index growth and the competitive environment for the global market of hastelloy alloy over the planned period.
Expert opinions and suggestions from industry stalwarts and C management experts are prescribed in the report for growth strategies. Government databases are reliable in the hastelloy alloy market report as a trustworthy source for the verification of the credible information.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
• Nickel-Base Alloys
• Hastelloy C-22
• Hastelloy H
• Ni-Mo-Cr-Cu Alloys
By End User:
• Aerospace
• Automotive
• Architecture
• Others
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Product Type
◦ North America, by End User
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Product Type
◦ Western Europe, by End User
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Product Type
◦ Asia Pacific, by End User
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Product Type
◦ Eastern Europe, by End User
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Product Type
◦ Middle East, by End User
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Product Type
◦ Rest of the World, by End User
Major Companies:
Alcoa Howmet Castings, Carpenter Technology, Doncasters Group, Haynes International, Hitachi Metals, Mattco Forge, Nippon Yakin Kogyo, Titanium Metals Corporation, Sandvik Coromant, QuesTek Innovations
