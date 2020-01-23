MARKET REPORT
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis
Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market- Overview
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is one of the most common types of genetic disorder that results in muscle degeneration. Currently there is no curative treatment for DMD, however, various organizations are investing in the research and development, in order to find an effective treatment for DMD. Gene therapy as the treatment for DMD is in an early stage of development.
The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in 2015 published guidelines for developing a drug for duchenne muscular dystrophy. Hence, these guidelines are expected to contribute towards new drug development to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy. Most of the DMD disorders can be detected during pregnancy, technically advanced devices are being developed for muscle biopsy test and prenatal tests for diagnosis. Also, small drugs for downstream defects are in clinical trials. However, lack of standardization to measure efficacy across all the stages of DMD and the high cost of novel drugs are hampering the growth of the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market.
Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market- Research Methodology
The report on the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market gives important perceptions on the overall market. The report offers critical insights focusing on the financial and technical details of the market. The market research report aims to provide key trends, various driving factors, opportunities in the market and factors hampering the market growth. The worldwide duchenne muscular dystrophy market analysis report includes market overview, growth, demand and research on the performance of the market in major regions across the globe.
Both primary and secondary research was done by the expert analysts to provide a forecast on the market including revenue, CAGR, and year-on-year growth along with the information that will impact the market in the long run. The primary research was done by conducting interviews with market experts and details provided by them were crosschecked with valid sources. While, financial reports, annual reports of the key companies and investor presentation formed the part of the secondary research.
The report also comprises SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Force analysis. The report also provides regional overview along with market segmentation along with the details on the most attractive segments in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market.
The report also provides competitive landscape including profiles of the key players operating in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market. The report offers details on the key players including financial overview, company overview, product portfolio, key developments and long-term and short-term strategies by businesses.
The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, therapy, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, and other products. By distribution channel, the market segmentation includes Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and online pharmacies.
Based on the therapy, the market is segmented into Mutation Suppression, Exon Skipping Approach, and other therapies. The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market segmented on the basis of region includes Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)."
MARKET REPORT
In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors
In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Introduction
- Toxicology or toxicity, also known as ‘the science of poisons,’ is a method of testing the opposing effects of any drug, chemical or other agent administered in the body. It, thus, analyses the adverse effects of various toxins on all living organisms.
- In vitro toxicology testing does not make use of whole animals or whole organisms. It rather uses tissue slices, isolated organs, cell lines isolated primary cell cultures, explants cultures, and subcellular fractions such that of mitochondria and membranes.
- In vitro toxicology testing also helps in determining the drug safety profile at an early stage, thus saving a considerable amount of time and resource investment
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
- Scientific concerns over animal experiments have been raised in the field of toxicology testing. It entails problems such as difference between various test animals and resultant effects of toxicants, characterization of actions of these toxins on different animals, and categorization of test animals on the basis of their biology and effects of toxins.
- Animal testing has been in effect since long; however, the implementation of in vitro toxicology testing is an alternative to animal testing. It is effective and harmless as compared to animal testing.
- In vitro toxicology is cost effective and growing ethical concerns worldwide are expected to drive the in vitro toxicology market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are, thus, increasingly shifting their focus from animal testing to in vitro toxicology testing.
- Advantages of in vitro toxicology testing over traditional methods of animal testing in terms of quick turnaround time and better sample control will also help the global market to grow at a rapid rate
- Opposition to animal testing will have a major impact on the in vitro toxicology testing market, as animal testing will be reduced to a large extent.
Cellular Assay Technology Segment to Lead Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
- In terms of technology, the global in vitro toxicology testing market can be divided into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silica, and ex-vivo
- In the present scenario, cellular assay methods are widely used by industries in safety assessment, risk evaluation, and toxicity testing. The cellular assay method is mainly used to elucidate mechanisms of toxicity in a drug and its effect on a cell or a tissue.
Pharmaceutical Industry Segment to Offer Growth Opportunities
- Based on end-user, the global in vitro toxicology testing market can be categorized into cosmetics & household products, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, and chemicals industry
- Pharmaceutical industry is estimated to be a highly lucrative segment. Pharmaceuticals play a major role in in vitro toxicology testing, as the test is to identify the toxicity of various chemical drugs and their effects on the human body. Chemicals are used in various products, which has a direct or indirect effect on the human body .Thus, in vitro toxicology can be useful in finding the toxic nature of such chemicals and their effects on the human body.
North America to Lead Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
- The global in vitro toxicology testing market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a significant market for in vitro toxicology testing due to the presence of several key market players.
- Substantial investments in research and development by various end-user segments in the region are anticipated to drive the global in vitro toxicology testing market in North America
Key Players Operating in Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Key players operating in the global in vitro toxicology testing market are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Cyprotex
- Charles River Laboratories, Inc.
- Covance, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Polycarbonate Sheets Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players to 2026| Airex AG, Arla Plast, AGC, Brett Martin Ltd, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG
The Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2025, from USD 1.50 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The examination and investigation completed in this Polycarbonate Sheets Market report helps customers to find developing business sector, the product demand and the customer’s view regarding the product. To transform complex market bits of knowledge into more straightforward variant, entrenched apparatuses and systems are utilized for utilized in this Polycarbonate Sheets) Market report.
Companies Profiled in this report includes, Airex AG, Arla Plast, AGC, Brett Martin Ltd, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Excelite, Gallina India., Işık Plastik. Tüm hakları saklıdır., Koscon Industrial S.A, Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal, SABIC, SafPlast Innovative, Safplast Company, The Dow Chemical Company, TEIJIN LIMITED., Trinseo, and many more.
Polycarbonate is a tough thermoplastic material that is lightweighted and can resist extremely low and high temperature. The raw material of polycarbonate allows the internal transmission of light nearly in the same capacity as of glass. There are varieties of materials which can be produce with the help of Polycarbonate polymers and areespecially useful when impact resistance or transparency is a product requirement. Polycarbonate sheet is currently being used instead of other product such as polyethylene membrane and toughened glass .they possess features such as durability , lightweight, high impact strength, UV protection and better aesthetic value. Due to its light weight and high-performance properties, polycarbonate is popular in the automotive industry.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in demand from end-use industries
- Highly resistant in extremely low and high temperature.
- High impact strength and lightweight
Market Restraint:
- Harmful impacts of polycarbonate sheets on environment
- Prices of raw material are not stable
Segmentation: Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market
By Type
- Multiwall
- Corrugated
- Solid
- Others
By End User
- Electrical & electronics
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape: Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market
The global polycarbonate sheets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polycarbonate sheets market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
This Polycarbonate Sheets report contains market data that provides a detailed analysis of the ABC industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Furthermore, this market research report presents delegate overview of the market in following terms; identify industry trends, measure brand awareness, potency and insights and offers competitive intelligence. It covers a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. All the data, statistics and information is backed up by well established analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Being an excellent in quality, Polycarbonate Sheets market research report gains customer confidence and trust.
What the research report offers:
- Market definition of the global Polycarbonate Sheets market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Polycarbonate Sheets – market.
- Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.
- A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Polycarbonate Sheets
- Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.
- It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Polycarbonate Sheets
- Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts
- Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.
Table of Content:
Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market Research Report 2019-2026
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Polycarbonate Sheets Market International Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Polycarbonate Sheets Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.
Continue To TOC…..
MARKET REPORT
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects
Diabetes: Introduction
- Diabetes is also known as diabetes mellitus. It is a metabolic disorder that causes high blood sugar. The hormone insulin hormone regulates the blood sugar. Insulin moves sugar from the blood into the cells to be used as energy or for storage.
- There are different types of diabetes such as type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and gestational diabetes
- Common symptoms of diabetes include weight loss, increased thirst and hunger, extreme fatigue, blurry vision, frequent urination, and sores that do not heal.
- Prevalence of diabetes is increasing rapidly across the globe. People with diabetes can live healthier, longer, and fuller life by carefully regulating the blood glucose level. However, blood glucose monitoring with invasive devices is both expensive and painful.
- Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring does not require blood samples for monitoring the glucose level. It can be carried out by puncturing the skin without drawing the blood, or causing pain or trauma. Innovative technologies with an invisible infrared light beam looks into the skin and measures the blood glucose level.
Key Drivers of Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
- The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is primarily driven by increase in prevalence of diabetes across the globe. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, about 425 million adults aged between 20 years and 79 years were living with diabetes across the globe. The number is expected to rise to 629 million by 2050. Hence, increase in the number of patients with diabetes is a key driver of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.
- Technological advancements in glucose monitoring devices are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market
- In May 2019, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitor, SugarBeat, received the CE mark approval.
Wearable Devices Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities
- Based on product, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be divided into wearable devices and non-wearable devices. Wearable devices is anticipated to be the leading segment during the forecast period.
- Increase in prevalence of diabetes and technological advancements are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period
Optical Segment Accounted for Major Share of Global Market
- In terms of technology, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be classified into transdermal, optical, enzymatic, and others. The optical segment expected held a major share of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in 2018.
- Most of the products being launched in the market are equipped with the optical technology, as it is an effective technology for continuous and real-time non-invasive glucose monitoring. Therefore, the optical segment is projected to dominate the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.
Asia Pacific Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Expand Rapidly
- In terms of region, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
- High prevalence of diabetes and its awareness and easy availability of technologically advanced products are projected to drive the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in North America during the forecast period
- The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to high prevalence of diabetes in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Hong Kong, and rapidly improving health care infrastructure of developing countries.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic players accounting for majority of the market share. Key players operating in the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Cnoga Medical Ltd.
- Evia Medical Technologies
- Helo Corp.
- Integrity Applications
- Nemaura Medical
- RISE Life Science Corp.
- Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
- Pendragon Medical
