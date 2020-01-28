Dulse Market: Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report 2019 – 2027

The Dulse market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Dulse market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global dulse market has been segmented as –

Powder

Flakes

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global dulse market has been segmented as –

Food Processing Industry

Animal Feed Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

On the basis of nature, the global dulse market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global dulse market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Store Online Retailer



Global Dulse Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global dulse market are Bernard Jensen International, Hippocrates Health Institute, Biovea, Starwest Botanicals, Pacific Harvest, Eden Foods Inc., Celtic Sea Spice Co., Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, The Cornish Seaweed Company and Atlantic Seaweeds Ltd, among others.

According to Michael Graham (President of Monterey Bay Seaweeds), “The sustainability and environmental benefits of seaweed are an important factor responsible for the rise in popularity of so-called “sea vegetables”. This simply indicates that the popularity of dulse is on the rise and the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Global Dulse Market: Value Chain

Opportunities for Market Participants

Dulse can be used in a broad range of food products. Dulse pasta and smoothies are among the only few food products which have been launched in few regions and thus, great opportunities for more products can be expected since only a fraction of companies are in this business as this product is only in its introductory stage. Dulse, when fried, gives the taste of bacon and many flavor manufacturers are looking to use dulse to produce plant-based bacon flavor. This will create opportunities for various local flavor manufacturers to manufacture, expand and export their products worldwide, resulting in expanding global presence.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Moreover, the research study clarifies the estimates of the market chain with respect to substantial parameters like the Dulse market chain structure alongside details related to the downstream industry. The report contains a detailed synopsis of this business space in accordance with the macroeconomic environment analysis as well as macroeconomic environment development trends globally.

