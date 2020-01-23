E-Bike Sharing Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global E-bike Sharing Market Size 2017 By Type (Public organization and Government, Private Company), By Industry (Internal Use, Public Use), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global E-bike sharing market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global e-bike sharing market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

Request for sample copy of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/402

The global e-bike sharing market revenue is estimated to reach USD 130 million by 2025 driven by the increasing demand owing to its affordable prices. The change in consumer buying behavior reflects increased preference for sharing rather than owing bicycles and is expected to augment the growth for e-bike sharing over the forecast period.

With the technological advancement and emerging developments in new transportation methods, traditional bikes are showing signs of ongoing decline. The reduction in investment cost of locking and propagation of GPS technology are the contributing factors for increased growth in dockless e-bike share. Eventually the dockless e-bike sharing is expected to drive the e-bike sharing market during the forecast period.

An added advantage to e-bike sharing is it is user-friendly and can be unlocked via apps and can be accessed from any location. This new technological up gradation has also sparked new ideas in sector of mobile internet as bike-sharing gave demand to new economic model where online merges with offline (OMO). Traffic congestions in urban areas, environment pollution due to emissions and lack of exercise in the daily routine are some indirect factors motivating users to choose a bicycle over a motor vehicle. This is an added advantage for the e-bike sharing market players as it saves considerable costs of PR and marketing efforts to promote bicycling on a daily basis.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/e-bike-sharing-market

Global e-bike sharing market volume share, by type, 2017 (%)

The growing demand for environmental conservation and concern towards health, private companies have increased the volume of business for electric bikes which is projected to grow at a rapid pace and generating a revenue of USD 18 million as of 2017. Due to the gradual decline in sales of vehicles, e-bikes have a proposed theory of moving towards huge fleets of e-bikes on streets left without the need for docking stations. However, this theory may have its own limitations due to its maintenance and price.

The North American states such as Oregon, Minnesota and Pennsylvania have created a few e-bike legislation that have motors that is no bigger than 750 Watts and should maintain a top speed of 20 MPH. The federal agencies are charged with ensuring the standardization of product and proper safety and North American regions also adhere to some of the regulations put up by them with context to speed and motor of the electric bike.

BikeMi, Gobike, BeeFly, Mango, Lime, Citi Bike, JUMP, Xiangqi, are the leading players present within the global e-bike sharing market. These companies are focusing on expanding their presence in the global e-bike sharing industry over the next few years by adopting strategies such as power-on-demand, and pedal assist with power-on-demand. The functioning of power-on-demand e-bike is simpler and user-friendly that is the user can pedal or stop at once and hit the throttle and abort pedaling when on a gnarly hill.

Key segments of the global e-bike sharing market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Public Organization & Government

Private Company

Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Internal Use

Public Use

Regional Overview, 2012-2025 (USD million)

North America U.S. Mexico

Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Singapore Thailand Vietnam Indonesia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Egypt

South America Brazil



Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/402

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. E-Bike Sharing Market Overview, By Type

5. E-Bike Sharing Market Overview, By Industry

6. E-Bike Sharing Market Overview, By RegionGlobal e-bike sharing market share, by region, 2017 & 2025

7. Industry Structure

8. Company ProfilesBonopark

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.