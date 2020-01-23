ENERGY
E-Bike Sharing Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global E-bike Sharing Market Size 2017 By Type (Public organization and Government, Private Company), By Industry (Internal Use, Public Use), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global E-bike sharing market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global e-bike sharing market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.
The global e-bike sharing market revenue is estimated to reach USD 130 million by 2025 driven by the increasing demand owing to its affordable prices. The change in consumer buying behavior reflects increased preference for sharing rather than owing bicycles and is expected to augment the growth for e-bike sharing over the forecast period.
With the technological advancement and emerging developments in new transportation methods, traditional bikes are showing signs of ongoing decline. The reduction in investment cost of locking and propagation of GPS technology are the contributing factors for increased growth in dockless e-bike share. Eventually the dockless e-bike sharing is expected to drive the e-bike sharing market during the forecast period.
An added advantage to e-bike sharing is it is user-friendly and can be unlocked via apps and can be accessed from any location. This new technological up gradation has also sparked new ideas in sector of mobile internet as bike-sharing gave demand to new economic model where online merges with offline (OMO). Traffic congestions in urban areas, environment pollution due to emissions and lack of exercise in the daily routine are some indirect factors motivating users to choose a bicycle over a motor vehicle. This is an added advantage for the e-bike sharing market players as it saves considerable costs of PR and marketing efforts to promote bicycling on a daily basis.
Global e-bike sharing market volume share, by type, 2017 (%)
The growing demand for environmental conservation and concern towards health, private companies have increased the volume of business for electric bikes which is projected to grow at a rapid pace and generating a revenue of USD 18 million as of 2017. Due to the gradual decline in sales of vehicles, e-bikes have a proposed theory of moving towards huge fleets of e-bikes on streets left without the need for docking stations. However, this theory may have its own limitations due to its maintenance and price.
The North American states such as Oregon, Minnesota and Pennsylvania have created a few e-bike legislation that have motors that is no bigger than 750 Watts and should maintain a top speed of 20 MPH. The federal agencies are charged with ensuring the standardization of product and proper safety and North American regions also adhere to some of the regulations put up by them with context to speed and motor of the electric bike.
BikeMi, Gobike, BeeFly, Mango, Lime, Citi Bike, JUMP, Xiangqi, are the leading players present within the global e-bike sharing market. These companies are focusing on expanding their presence in the global e-bike sharing industry over the next few years by adopting strategies such as power-on-demand, and pedal assist with power-on-demand. The functioning of power-on-demand e-bike is simpler and user-friendly that is the user can pedal or stop at once and hit the throttle and abort pedaling when on a gnarly hill.
Key segments of the global e-bike sharing market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
- Public Organization & Government
- Private Company
Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
- Internal Use
- Public Use
Regional Overview, 2012-2025 (USD million)
- North America
- U.S.
- Mexico
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- South America
- Brazil
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook
4. E-Bike Sharing Market Overview, By Type
5. E-Bike Sharing Market Overview, By Industry
6. E-Bike Sharing Market Overview, By Region
7. Industry Structure
8. Company Profiles
ENERGY
Solar Energy Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025
Adroit Market Research observes that the competitive landscape in the global solar energy market is highly fragmented. The study includes the global solar energy market value and volume for a period ranging during 2015 to 2025. The global solar energy market size was USD 72.16 billion in 2017 as a consequence of increased demand for electricity from industrial and residential sectors. Report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. Additionally, the report provides solar energy market trends for different regions.
The global solar energy market size is projected to attain a valuation of USD 222.41 billion by 2025, due to increasing installations of solar PV to address the mounting environmental concerns arising out of the intensified carbon emissions, globally. Another major factor driving the market is the declining prices of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems that have reduced the cost of producing solar power.
Increasing government investment to support the renewable sector is another factor behind the growth of the market. According to a report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), renewable energy investments in India increased by 22% to USD 7.4 billion in the first half of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017.
Residential, commercial and utility-scale are the major applications of solar energy. The utility-scale segment is expected to dominate the global solar energy market, accounting for approximately 58.8% of the global solar energy market share by 2025, in terms of revenue. This dominance of the segment is a consequence of falling prices of installation backed by increased investments and accentuated government initiatives. These are some of the key driving factors which are expected to propel the growth of the segment in the coming years.
North America is expected to be the second fastest growing region in the solar energy market over the forecast period, behind Asia Pacific. Renewable energy production has been growing at a notable pace in North America for several years. With the growing solar installations across the region, the cost of producing solar has declined. Favorable solar policies have further led to the growth of the market in the region. For instance, the United States has a Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) to support the deployment of solar energy. It provides a 30% tax credit for solar systems on residential and commercial installations.
Canada is also proving to be a lucrative market in the region with solar energy being the major source of electricity. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Canada installed 700 MW of solar capacity in 2015.
On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to account for 42.3% of the total installations by 2025. Government initiatives to promote solar energy is one of the key factors driving the growth in this region. Many governments in the region have ramped up their efforts with high targets. For instance, the Indian government has set a goal to produce 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy by the year 2022.
The global solar energy market is characterized by the presence of a large number of global and regional players. The major key players include Abengoa Solar, S.A., Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, First Solar, Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Yingli Solar, Motech Industries Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd., Gintech Energy Corporation, SunPower Corporation and Canadian Solar Inc.
Key segments of the global solar energy market
Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)
- Solar Photovoltaics (PV)
- Concentrating Solar Thermal Power (CSP)
Panel Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)
- Monocrystalline Silicon
- Polycrystalline Silicon
- Thin Film
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Utility-Scale
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Israel
- Algeria
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook
4. Market Overview, By Technology
5. Market Overview, By Panel
6. Market Overview, By Application
7. Market Overview, By Region
8. Competitive Landscape
ENERGY
Carbon Footprint Management Software Market overview, Size, Status and Growth Opportunity by 2020-2025
This report studies the global Carbon Footprint Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Carbon Footprint Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Ecova
Enablon
Enviance
IHS Markit
ProcessMAP
Thinkstep
Verisae
Firstcarbon Solutions
Schneider Electric
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, Carbon Footprint Management Software can be split into
Manufacturing
IT and Telecom
Commercial Building
Transportation
Utilities
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Carbon Footprint Management Software
1.1 Carbon Footprint Management Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Carbon Footprint Management Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Carbon Footprint Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Carbon Footprint Management Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Cloud-based
1.3.2 Web-based
1.4 Carbon Footprint Management Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Manufacturing
1.4.2 IT and Telecom
1.4.3 Commercial Building
1.4.4 Transportation
1.4.5 Utilities
Chapter Two: Global Carbon Footprint Management Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Carbon Footprint Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Ecova
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Carbon Footprint Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Enablon
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Carbon Footprint Management Software Revenue (
Continued….
ENERGY
IoT Fleet Management Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025
This report studies the global IoT Fleet Management market, analyzes and researches the IoT Fleet Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Trimble
Omnitracs
Fleetmatics (Verizon)
AT&T
IBM
Teletrac Navman
TomTom
Oracle
Intel
Cisco Systems
Sierra Wireless
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Application, IoT Fleet Management can be split into
Routing Management
Tracking and Monitoring
Fuel Management
Remote Diagnostics
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of IoT Fleet Management
1.1 IoT Fleet Management Market Overview
1.1.1 IoT Fleet Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 IoT Fleet Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Passenger Vehicles
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 IoT Fleet Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Routing Management
1.4.2 Tracking and Monitoring
1.4.3 Fuel Management
1.4.4 Remote Diagnostics
1.4.5 Others
Chapter Two: Global IoT Fleet Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 IoT Fleet Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Trimble
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 IoT Fleet Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Omnitracs
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 IoT Fleet Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Fleetmatics (Verizon)
3.3.1 Company Profile
Continued….
