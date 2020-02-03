ENERGY
E-Bikes Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2027
Pune City, January 2020 – Several developed countries across the globe have implemented several laws and regulation in order to control and minimize CO2 emission from different sources. These programs are heavily influencing the usage of electric vehicles. This factor has raised the adoption of E-bikes in these regions. Additionally, the awareness related to the benefits of electric bikes is increasing significantly in the developed and developing regions worldwide.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
- Pedego Electric Bikes
2. Cannondale
3. BH Bikes
4. M1 Sporttecnik
5. Kalkhoff
6. Panther International
7. Yamaha Motor
8. Delfast
9. Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd.
10. BionX International Corporation
What is the Dynamics of E-Bikes Market?
The increasing awareness is also promoting the growth of e-bikes market in the present market. Moreover, the increasing disposable incomes among the population in developing countries is facilitating the mass to procure e-bikes, which is helping the manufacturers to proliferate the e-bikes market. Asia Pacific is the most attractive region in the e-bikes market owing to the presence of several numbers of players and the demand for CO2 reductions in various countries. Europe and North America trail the Asia Pacific in the adoption of E-bikes, thereby, showcasing a prominent future for E-bikes market.
What is the SCOPE of E-Bikes Market?
The \”Global E-Bikes Market Analysis to 2025\” is a specialized and in-depth study of the E-bikes industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global E-bikes market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion type, battery type and geography.
What is the E-Bikes Market Segmentation?
The global E-bikes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The E-bikes market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
What is the Regional Framework of E-Bikes Market?
The E-bikes market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-bikes market based on propulsion type and battery type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall E-bikes market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The E-bikes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report on auto E-bikes market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides region wise exhaustive PEST analysis.
Industry Landscape –
Mergers and Acquisitions
Agreements, Collaborations and Join Ventures
New Product Launches
Expansions and Other Strategic Developments
Key Attributes –
- The reports cover key developments in the E-Bikes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.
- Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.
- Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.
- These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.
- The market payers from E-Bikes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Bikes in the global market.
ENERGY
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2028
Collectively, more than 70% of the energy demand was driven by China, United States and India in 2018.
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
On the back of growing population and economic development around the world combined with rising energy demand among residential, commercial and public services, and transport sector, the global Hydraulic Dosing Pump market is estimated to witness exuberant growth over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2028. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900TWh) in 2018. In the same year, the estimation of total electricity production across the globe was attained through coal and natural gas, with coal contributing to 25.6% and natural gas with 27.9% of the total production. Additionally, there is a rising demand for clean, sustainable and eco-friendly energy generation due to increased concerns pertaining to rise in CO2 emissions from energy generation.
Driven by these concerns, many government bodies introduced strict policies and regulations in order to reduce carbon emissions and their adverse impact on the environment. These are some of the notable factors that are contributing to the growth of the Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump market.
Moreover, the growing awareness related to climate change and environment degradation is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies and invest highly in environment friendly power generation technologies, which is further estimated to promote sustainable development among various nations across the globe. With renewables comprising of almost 45% of the electricity production growth around the world, IEA estimated an accelerated growth of 7% (almost 450TWh) in energy generation from renewables in 2018 as compared to an annual average growth of 6% since 2010. During the time period of 2017-18, around 40% of the growth in renewable electricity production in China, 26% in Europe, 7% in the United States, 6% in India and 21% of the growth was recorded in Rest of the world. The rising number of initiatives to achieve cleaner energy goals is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global Hydraulic Dosing Pump market throughout the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Hydraulic Dosing Pump market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Contact Us:
ENERGY
Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% By 2026 – ACG Worldwide, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Marchesini Group S.P.A., MG2 S.R.L, Multivac Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Romaco
Pune, Feb 03,2020 – Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the "Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery" The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.
According to Publisher, the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is accounted for $5.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for flexible and versatile packaging and high growth in generic and biopharmaceuticals. However, challenges in emerging markets, strict environmental & political norms and high packaging cost are some of the factors hampering the market growth.
Packaging provides safety to pharmaceutical products and plays a significant role in preventing contamination and microbial growth throughout the shelf life of the products. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment could be used for packing of solids, semi-solids, liquids and others. It assists in decreasing the time it takes for packaging of pharmaceutical products and thus paves a way for innovations in drug delivery systems.
By package type, blister packaging machinery has a significant market share during the forecast period. It is a type of packaging machinery used for the sealing of a product in a cavity with paper or thermoformed support. These machines are used for the wrapping of solid, semi-solid, powder, and granular products. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period owing to the developing economy of its countries. Presence of vast consumer base, mainly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to rising per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.
Some of the key players in the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market include IMA S.P.A., K?rber AG, Uhlmann Group, Bausch & Str?bel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH Co. Kg, ACG Worldwide, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Marchesini Group S.P.A., MG2 S.R.L, Multivac Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Svanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc., A.M.R.P. HANDELS AG (CAM), Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment Co. Ltd., Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc. and Mesoblast.
Package Types Covered:
-Primary Packaging Equipment
-Secondary Packaging
-Labeling and Serialization Equipment
Products Covered:
-Liquids Packaging Equipment
-Solids Packaging Equipment
-Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment
-Other Products Packaging Equipment
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Package Type
6 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Product
7 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
ENERGY
Sterilization Technologies Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2026 – Johnson & Johnson, Sterigenics, Sterile, 3M, Anderson, Steris
Sameer Joshi
Pune, Feb 03,2020
Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the "Sterilization Technologies" The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.
According to Publisher, the Global Sterilization Technologies Market is accounted for $8.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, increasing demand of sterilization in various industries such as the food industry and rise in number of hospital acquired infections (HAI). However, stringent regulations associated with harmful gases, high cost of sterilization equipment & devices are some factors restricting the market growth.
Sterilization Technologies are the processes used to decrease the growth of all feasible life forms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spore forms from the surfaces of equipment, food ingredients, biological culture medium etc. Sterilization makes sure nontoxic products for human expenditure and commercial processes. Sterilization services are probable to witness the fastest growth in the sterilization technology market and are categorized into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services.
By End User, Medical devices sterilization accounted for considerable market share during period. It requires sterilization as it prevents the growth and distribution of further infections to the patients. If unsterilized equipment is used, it can cause an infection and may require surgery upon exposure and can lead to further complications. By Geography, The Asia-Pacific market has been experiencing significant growth owing to rising aging population, increasing healthcare expenses, rising pharmaceutical trade in the region, high pollution levels, and increasing medical tourism.
Some of the key players in global Sterilization Technologies market include Johnson & Johnson, Sterigenics International, LLC, Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH, Sterile Technologies Inc., 3M Company, Anderson Products, Inc., Steris Plc, In Vitro Technologies, Matachana Group, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Donaldson Co. Inc, Getinge AB, Beta Star Life Science Equipment Inc, Belimed AG, Ethicon, Inc., Noxilizer, Inc., TSO3 Inc. and CISA Group.
Types Covered:
-Thermal Sterilization
-Filtration Sterilization
-Ionization Radiation Sterilization
-Chemical & Gas Sterilization
-Devices
-Consumables
-Services
Processes Covered:
-Physical Processes
-Physicochemical
-Chemical Process
-Synergetic Processes
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Type
6 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Process
7 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Application
8 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By End User
9 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
