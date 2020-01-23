MARKET REPORT
E-Cigarette Market Share 2019 | Global Industry Report, Trends, Growth Rate and Future Demand
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 11.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 24.2 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2024.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-cigarette-market/requestsample
E-cigarettes, also known as e-vaping devices, are battery-operated devices that emit vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user to inhale. Their objective is to offer a sensation similar to that of inhaling tobacco smoke. E-cigarettes are mainly manufactured using four components, including a heating element, power source, cartridge and a mouthpiece, which is used for inhaling the solution. These cigarettes are gaining traction across the globe, especially among young adults, as they are considered safer than conventional cigarettes.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-cigarette-market
The rising awareness among individuals about the harmful impact of conventional cigarettes, in confluence with the growing willingness to quit smoking, is bolstering the e-cigarettes market growth. Apart from this, some of the leading players operating in the industry are launching new generation products, which provide different strengths of nicotine and enable users to refill the cartridge. These players are also forming alliances and partnering with small and domestic vendors to maintain their competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the easy availability of flavored e-cigarette variants, such as mint, menthol, bubble gum and fusions of other fruits and flavorings, are expected to impel the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
• Modular E-Cigarette
• Rechargeable E-Cigarette
• Next-Generation E-Cigarette
• Disposable E-Cigarette
Breakup by Flavor:
• Tobacco
• Botanical
• Fruit
• Sweet
• Beverage
• Others
Breakup by Battery Mode:
• Automatic E-Cigarette
• Manual E-Cigarette
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Specialist E-Cig Shops
• Online
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Tobacconist
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global e-cigarette market. Some of the major players in the market are Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco PLC, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Imperial Tobacco Group, International Vapor Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., Reynolds American Inc., Vmr Flavours Llc., MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, J WELL France, etc.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Competitive Structure
• Profiles of Key Players
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Website: www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145, UK: +44-702-409-7331
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- E-Cigarette Market Share 2019 | Global Industry Report, Trends, Growth Rate and Future Demand - January 23, 2020
- China Toys Market Report (2019-2024) | Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends, Share and Future Demand - January 23, 2020
- Sapphire Glass Market Share, Size, Growth Rate, Demand, Business Opportunity and Forecast Till 2024 - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market covering all important parameters.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8706?source=atm
The key points of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/8706?source=atm
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners are included:
Market segmentation
The global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market has been segmented by Product Type (Full Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners); by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others); by Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO), Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate); by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, PET Centres, Research Institutes); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, Japan).
Full Ring PET Scanners segment likely to dominate the market through 2026
The Full Ring PET Scanners product type segment is anticipated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by the end of 2016. The Full Ring PET Scanners segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,197.0 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The Partial Ring PET scanners product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.
Oncology application segment expected to be the most lucrative market segment
The Oncology application segment was valued at US$ 783.9 Mn in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach US$ 1,219.2 Mn by 2026 end. The Cardiology application segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 79.8 Mn between 2015 and 2026.
Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment expected to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market
The Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 36.0% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. The Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 29.4% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end.
Hospitals end user segment expected to hold maximum revenue share by 2026
The Hospitals end user segment was valued at US$ 322.7 Mn in 2015 and this is estimated to increase to US$ 493.6 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The PET Centres end user segment was valued at US$ 221.7 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 421.0 Mn by the end of 2026.
North America to continue its dominance in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market through 2026
The North America market is estimated to account for 42.2% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. In 2015, this market dominated the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market and was valued at US$ 382.0 Mn. The market is expected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period to reach US$ 631.9 Mn by 2026 end. The APEJ market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and is estimated to be valued at US$ 220.2 Mn by 2026 end.
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market leaders are diversifying their product portfolio and entering new markets to consolidate their brand value and market positioning
General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Major players in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market are focussing on enhancing their global and regional presence through introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion.
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/8706?source=atm
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- E-Cigarette Market Share 2019 | Global Industry Report, Trends, Growth Rate and Future Demand - January 23, 2020
- China Toys Market Report (2019-2024) | Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends, Share and Future Demand - January 23, 2020
- Sapphire Glass Market Share, Size, Growth Rate, Demand, Business Opportunity and Forecast Till 2024 - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products to Bolster the Growth of the PDC Drill Bits Market 2017 – 2025
PDC Drill Bits market report: A rundown
The PDC Drill Bits market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.
The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on PDC Drill Bits market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.
This article will help the PDC Drill Bits manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3624&source=atm
An in-depth list of key vendors in PDC Drill Bits market include:
Competitive Landscape
In order to accelerate the process of designing PDC drill bits, manufacturers are envisioned to use 3D modeling design tools such as computer-aided design (CAD). Furthermore, for reducing erosion in the body of PDC drill bits and optimizing hydraulics, they could use computational fluid dynamics (CFD). Use of advanced tools helps manufacturers to produce new designs in a shorter period of time. Leading players, viz. Halliburton, BHGE, and Schlumberger are making their presence known in the international PDC drill bits market.
Global PDC Drill Bits Market by Type
- Matrix Body
- Steel Body
Global PDC Drill Bits Market by PDC Cutter
- Below 9 mm
- 9-14 mm
- 15-24 mm
- Above 24 mm
Global PDC Drill Bits Market by Number of Blades
- 6-10
- Less than 6
- Above 10
Global PDC Drill Bits Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Thailand
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Russia
- U.K.
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Argentina
- Venezuela
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East
- Oman
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E.
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- Egypt
- Algeria
- Angola
- Nigeria
- Rest of Africa
The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global PDC Drill Bits market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global PDC Drill Bits market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.
Limited Time Offer for Early Birds to Purchase their Copy at a Discounted Rate!!!
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3624&source=atm
The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:
- Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally?
- What hindrances will the players running the PDC Drill Bits market run across?
- What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025?
- What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of PDC Drill Bits ?
- Who are your main business contenders?
- How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025?
- What are the trends influencing the performance of the PDC Drill Bits market?
- What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?
Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3624&source=atm
Why Choose Research Moz?
- Competitive Assessment
- Patent Evaluation
- R & D Inspection
- Mergers And Acquisitions
- Regional Demand Estimation And Premonition
- Region Quotients Assessment
- Carbon Emission Analysis
- Supply Chain Augmentation Analysis
- Starting Material Sourcing Method
- Technological Updates Survey
- Price Benefit Evaluation
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- E-Cigarette Market Share 2019 | Global Industry Report, Trends, Growth Rate and Future Demand - January 23, 2020
- China Toys Market Report (2019-2024) | Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends, Share and Future Demand - January 23, 2020
- Sapphire Glass Market Share, Size, Growth Rate, Demand, Business Opportunity and Forecast Till 2024 - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Electric Heater Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2022
The Electric Heater market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Electric Heater market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Electric Heater market are elaborated thoroughly in the Electric Heater market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Electric Heater market players.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2574172&source=atm
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips Respironics
ResMed Limited
Weinmann Geraete
Flexicare Medical
Teleflex Medical
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Care Fusion
Covidien
Smiths Medical
King Systems
SleepNet Corporation
Curative Medical Devices GmbH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Positive Pressure Air Respirator
Long Tube Respirator
Segment by Application
Personal Use
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2574172&source=atm
Objectives of the Electric Heater Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Electric Heater market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Electric Heater market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Electric Heater market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Electric Heater market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Electric Heater market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Electric Heater market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The Electric Heater market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Electric Heater market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Electric Heater market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2574172&licType=S&source=atm
After reading the Electric Heater market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Electric Heater market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Electric Heater market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Electric Heater in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Electric Heater market.
- Identify the Electric Heater market impact on various industries.
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- E-Cigarette Market Share 2019 | Global Industry Report, Trends, Growth Rate and Future Demand - January 23, 2020
- China Toys Market Report (2019-2024) | Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends, Share and Future Demand - January 23, 2020
- Sapphire Glass Market Share, Size, Growth Rate, Demand, Business Opportunity and Forecast Till 2024 - January 23, 2020
Auto Draft
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players
Electric Heater Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2022
Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products to Bolster the Growth of the PDC Drill Bits Market 2017 – 2025
Waterborne Adhesives Market Size, Share, Demand and Forecasts Report till 2025
Celery Juice Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2017 – 2027
Power Converters Market Present Scenario and Growth Analysis till 2025
Femtocell Equipments Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2019-2025 with Types, Produscts and Key Players
Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market Analysis by 2025: Top Players like Siemens, KONGSBERG, GE, Bureau Veritas, MAN
Screw Compressors Market Business Status, Industrial Outlook 2019 and 21 Top Players (Bitzer, Ingersoll Rand, Quincy, AERZEN, More)
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research