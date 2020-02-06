E-Commerce in Agriculture Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis By 2020-2030

The 8K TV market to 8K TV sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The 8K TV market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

8K TV is a newly introduced TV, which is an advanced version of 4K TV. These TVs offer higher resolution in comparison to 4K. 8K TVs moves up to 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, while 4K TVs are 3,840-1,260 pixels. That means the number of horizontal as well as vertical pixels in 8K TVs is double of that in 4K TVs. Samsung and Sony are two of the prominent players in the 8K TV industry; however, some other players have announced their plans to launch 8K TVs soon.

Leading companies profiled in the report include SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, SHARP, Sony Corporation, Changhong, Hisense, Konka, Skyworth, and TCL

The 8K TV market is at a primitive stage as it’s a very new technology and has been commercialized by only a few players in the market. The high cost of these TVs, as well as lack of 8K content availability, are the key reasons hampering the growth of the market. However, with advancements in technology and mass production, the price of these TVs is anticipated to decrease in the near future. Further, the increasing spending capability of people in developing economies as well as the rising demand for luxury consumer electronics is expected to bolster the 8K TV market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the 8K TV industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global 8K TV market is segmented on the basis of screen size and end-user. Based on the screen size, the 8K TV market is segmented into up to 70 inches, 71-90 inches, and 91 inches and above. The end-user segment of 8K TV market is bifurcated into commercial and residential.

The 8K TV market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

