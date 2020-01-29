E-Scrap Recycling Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The high penetration of electronic goods and appliances in the consumer sector has created the need for the efficient disposal of these devices post usage. The strict regulations concerning safe disposable and favorable policies for e-scrap recycling management are some factors contributing to the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. Additionally, developed countries often ship their e-waste to the developing countries providing employment opportunities to its people.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The e-scrap recycling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for regulated waste disposal systems. Increasing penetration of electronic devices is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the high cost of recycling may hamper the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing initiatives by electronics manufacturers for sustainable development create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of e-scrap recycling market with detailed market segmentation by product type, processed material, and geography. The global e-scrap recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading e-scrap recycling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global e-scrap recycling market is segmented on the basis of product type and processed material. Based on product type, the market is segmented as IT and telecom equipment, small household appliances, large white goods, and others. On the basis of the processed material, the market is segmented as metal, glass, plastic, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global e-scrap recycling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The e-scrap recycling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting e-scrap recycling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the e-scrap recycling market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the e-scrap recycling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from e-scrap recycling market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for e-scrap recycling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the e-scrap recycling market.

The report also includes the profiles of key e-scrap recycling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

Ecoreco Ltd.

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI)

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Sims Metal Management Limited

Stena Metall AB

Tetronics Limited

Umicore

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-Scrap Recycling Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-Scrap Recycling Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-Scrap Recycling Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-Scrap Recycling Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

