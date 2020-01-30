Earplugs Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2025

The global earplug market accounted for US$ 612.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 1331.6 Mn in 2025.

The earplugs market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, first, exponential growth in industries producing noise more than 85bBA and reducing price of raw materials used for developing the earplugs. Numerous workplaces across the globe significantly contribute to generation of hazardous noise, owing to which millions of workers globally are daily exposed to potentially harmful noise levels resulting in urgent demand for regulations and legislation to effectively protect the auditory health of employees.

Market Insights

Stringent regulation and directives supporting the use of earplugs as hearing protection

Rising incidences of the noise induced hearing loss across the industries, has raised the concern among the global government authorities regarding the health of the young population. OSHA is a global agency that regulates occupation health and safety for the workers. According to OSHA, 22 Mn workers globally are daily exposed to potentially damaging noise at work. To avoid these incidences, the government has also levied penalties for the industries and organizations that do not follow the stated regulations. In the year 2016, companies in U.S had paid more than US$ 1.5 Mn of penalty for not protecting their workers from noise, whereas US$ 242 Mn was spent till date on the compensation for hearing loss disability. The rising strictness by the OSHA for amendment of rules and regulations is expected to drive the adoption of hearing protection equipment, particularly earplugs globally, which is anticipated to catalyze the growth of earplug market.

Constant growth in manufacturing industries in developing regions

The global manufacturing sector has undergone a dramatic change in last decade, where the large developing economies have leaped to be among the top and preferable manufacturing destinations. Although the industry had suffered through severe recession leading to off demand, coupled with great fall in manufacturing employment in advanced economies, the industry pertained to remain critically important to both the advanced as well as developing countries. Further as the requirement for hearing protection remained amongst the high priorities in the industry, thus boosting the growth of earplug market in the coming years. The manufacturing sector at the same time also registers itself for one of the largest amount of penalties paid and for citations. The rising influence of OSHA for hearing conservations in the manufacturing industries is expected to impact positively on the businesses of manufacturers operating in earplug market.

GLOBAL EARPLUG MARKET – SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL EARPLUG MARKET – TYPE

Silicone Earplugs

Custom Moulded

Foam Earplugs

Flanged Earplugs

GLOBAL EARPLUG MARKET – APPLICATION

Sleeping

Noise Reduction

Swimming

Travel

Other

GLOBAL EARPLUG MARKET – BY END-USER

Manufacturing

Construction

Military

Forestry

Healthcare

Mining

Entertainment

Others

GLOBAL EARPLUG MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



South America (SAM) Brazil



GLOBAL EARPLUG MARKET – COMPANY PROFILES

3M COMPANY

DYNAMIC EAR COMPANY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

LIBERTY GLOVE & SAFETY INC.

MCCORDICK GLOVE & SAFETY

MCKEON PRODUCTS, INC.

MOLDEX-METRIC, INC.

PROTECT EAR USA

UVEX WINTER HOLDING GMBH& CO.KG

WESTONE LABORATORIES

