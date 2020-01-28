EAS Systems Market Analysis, New Technology, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, Top Players, Types, Key Application, Forecast 2025

The latest market research report Published by ReportsnReports provides the EAS Systems Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

This report presents the worldwide EAS Systems Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

Top Manufacturers Analysis:

– Checkpoint Systems

– Tyco Retail Solutions

– Nedap

– Universal Surveillance Systems

– Gunnebo Gateway

– SenTech

– Hangzhou Century Co.,

– WGSPI

– Sentry Technology

– All Tag

– Amersec s.r.o.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

– Hard Tag

– Soft Tag

– Deactivator or Detacher

– Detection System

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

– Clothing &Fashion Accessories

– Cosmetics/Pharmacy

– Supermarkets & Large Grocery

– Others

