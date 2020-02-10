Global Market
Eco Fiber Market is Estimated to Reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027
The Global Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6 %, says forencis research (FSR). Eco fiber are obtained without or with minimal use of any type of chemicals or pesticides impacting the environment. These fibers are obtained from the natural source or synthetically. Eco fibers such as hemp fiber, soy fiber, jute fiber and others are obtained from natural source whereas lyocell, recycled cotton, and others are obtained from synthetic sources. These are environmentally safe fibers, which are biodegradable and does not possess any health hazards to living organisms. These are widely adopted in textile, medical, packaging sector.
Eco Fiber Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Rising Concern Towards Reducing Environmental Degradation
The increasing usage of hazardous chemicals in processing and production methods in various industries has resulted into irreparable environmental degradation. This has led to major environmental threats such as global warming, carbon foot printing. This factor has led to higher concern towards minimizing the environmental impact, leading to rise in inclination towards ecofriendly products. Ongoing industrialization, growing textile industry with higher need for eco-friendly substitute to the conventional processing method is driving the demand for eco fiber.
- Increasing Demand from Textile Industry
Upward scaling textile industry is generating higher demand for more environmentally safe fibers., Increasing overall textile demand along with increasing popularity of the green and ecofriendly clothing among the manufacturers and potential population is expected to boost the market growth in the following timespan. Rising global population, increase in per capita income, higher spending on textile and fashion clothing along with betterment in living standard are some of the factors anticipated to push the textile growth, which in turn, escalates the eco fiber demand.
Market Restraints:
- Higher Cost of Eco Fiber
With the higher adoption of the environmentally safe fibers across the globe, there exist some hindrance related to the price of the eco fibers. These fibers are extracted and processed from either natural or synthetic source, through an environmentally safe procedure. The processing of the eco fibers is a laborious and consumes more energy, which escalates the cost of the eco fiber.
Eco Fiber Market: Key Segments
- By Source: Aloe Vera, Cotton, Bamboo, Banana, Coir, Corn, Hemp, Jute andRamie
- By Type: Organic, Synthetic andRecycled
- By Application: Clothing and Apparel, Home Furnishing, Packaging, Healthcare, Construction, Paper andOthers
- By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.
Eco Fiber Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Eco Fiber Market, by Source
- Aloe Vera
- Cotton
- Bamboo
- Banana
- Coir
- Corn
- Hemp
- Jute
- Ramie
Eco Fiber Market, by Type
- Organic
- Synthetic
- Recycled
Eco Fiber Market, by Application
- Clothing and Apparel
- Home Furnishing
- Packaging
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Paper
- Others
Eco Fiber Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Aircraft Gearbox Markets to 2024 – Key Players Focusing on the Development of Advanced Gearboxes and the Formation of Long-Term Contracts
The global Aircraft Gearbox market is estimated to reach USD 4.9 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.2%. Increase demand of new aircrafts and increase in demand for lightweight aircraft Components is expected to drive the aircraft gearbox market during the forecast period. However, Engine limitations at high altitudes is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increased investments in research and development of open rotor engine configuration, investments in the area of geared turbofan engine is growing and demand in fuel efficient and more environmentally friendly vehicles is expected to become an opportunity for aircraft gearbox market.
Gearbox is a part of transmission system placed along with shafts for changing rotational speed. In aircraft transmissions, gearbox is use for reducing or increasing the speed from one point to another. Gearbox is frequently used for military aircrafts, commercial aircrafts, helicopters, and business & general aviation among others. Some key players in aircraft gearbox are Safran, Liebherr Group, United Technologies, Rexnord Corporation, and Triumph Group among others.
Global Aircraft Gearbox Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global aircraft gearbox market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis on type, the aircraft gearbox market can be segmented into accessory gearbox, reduction gearbox, actuation gearbox, tail motor gearbox, auxiliary power unit (APU) gearboxand others.
- On the basis of application, the global Aircraft Gearbox market is segmented into includes engine and airframe.
- On the basis of region analysis, the global Aircraft Gearbox market is segmented into under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Aircraft Gearbox Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Aircraft Gearbox Market by Type
- Accessory Gearbox
- Reduction Gearbox
- Actuation Gearbox
- Tail Motor Gearbox
- Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Gearbox
- Others
Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Application
- Engine
- Turboprop
- Turboshaft
- Turbofan
- Turbojet
- Ramjet
- Airframe
Aircraft Gearbox Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Lithium Ion Battery Management System Market is to Hit $76.80 Billion by 2024: Forencis Research
The global lithium ion battery market is estimated to reach USD 76.80 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.4%. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growing demand for consumer electronic and portable devices are expected to drive the lithium ion battery market during the forecasting period. Requirement of protection. Safety issues related to transportation and storage of batteries is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increasing renewable energy sector is expected to become an opportunity for global market during the forecast period.
Lithium ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery contains high-energy density and large number of discharged cycles to provide suitable power for various consumer electronic devices and electric vehicles. When lithium ion battery is discharging, lithium ions moves from anode to cathode and when its charging, the ion partials moves in the opposite direction. Some advantages of lithium ion battery are self-discharge, low maintenance, high energy density, and verity of type as per requirement. Some key players in the global market are Panasonic Corporation, LG Chemicals Ltd, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Hitachi Chemicals Co Ltd, and Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co.,Ltd among others.
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks
1.On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium cobalt oxide(LiCoO2), lithium manganese oxide (LiMn2O4), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LiNiMnCoO2), lithium iron phosphate(LiFePO4), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (LiNiCoAlO2), and lithium titanate (Li2TiO3).
- On the basis of power capacity, the global market is segmented into 0 to 3000 mAh, 3000 to 10000 mAh, 10000 to 60000 mAh, andmore than 60000 mAh.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cylindrical type, prismatic type, button type, and pouch type.
- On the basis on end use industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace and defense
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Lithium Ion Battery Market by Material
- Lithium Cobalt Oxide(LiCoO2)
- Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)
- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2)
- Lithium Iron Phosphate(LiFePO4)
- Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2)
- Lithium Titanate (Li2TiO3)
Lithium Ion Battery Market, by Power Capacity
- 0 to 3000 mAh
- 3000 to 10000 mAh
- 10000 to 60000 mAh
- More than 60000 mAh
Lithium Ion Battery Market, by Type
- Cylindrical type
- Prismatic type
- Button type
- Pouch type
Lithium Ion Battery Market, End-Use Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Laptops
- Smartphones
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
- Portable Devices
- Others
- Automotive
- Plug-In Electric Vehicles
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
- Industrial
- Mining
- Smart Grid and Renewable Power Generation
- Container Cranes
- Others
Aerospace and Defense
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
- Military Aviation
- Commercial Aviation
Lithium Ion Battery Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Norway
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polythylene) Market To Reach USD 6.2 Billion In 2024, Predicts Forencis Research
The global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market is estimated to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market include Excellent properties as compared to ordinary PE and Resists corrosion and performs well under a wide range of temperatures. Other supportive factors include Cost effective option as compare to copper tubes in plumbing application. The market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.
Global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global PEX/XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
- The primary types of Global PEX/XLPE that are covered in the report include LDPE and HDPE.
- On the basis of Technology includes PE-Xa (Peroxide), PE-Xb (Silane) and PE-Xc (Electron Beam).
- On the basis of end user/application that are covered in the report are Plumbing, Wires & Cables, Others
- On the basis region North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis
PEX/XLPE Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
PEX/XLPE Market by Type
- LDPE
- HDPE
PEX/XLPE Market by Technology
- PE-Xa (Peroxide)
- PE-Xb (Silane)
- PE-Xc (Electron Beam)
PEX/XLPE Market by End-Use Industry
- Plumbing
- Wires & Cables
- Others
PEX/XLPE Market by Region
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
