Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2024

Market: Dynamics

The major drivers and restraints affecting the global eco friendly bottles market are assessed in the report. The market is subject to ever-changing market forces that call for a dynamic operating style, as the field of eco friendly bottles is still relatively untapped and consists of consistent research efforts, which can influence the industrial dynamics to a significant extent. Major drivers working for the global eco friendly bottles market include the rising support for environmentalism among the global masses, which has seen rising adoption of eco friendly options in a number of household appliances. On the other hand, price constraints and lack of awareness in developing countries has held back the global eco friendly bottles market.

Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Segmentation

By material, the report segments the global eco friendly bottles market into polylactic acid, starch, water soluble polymers, cellulose, aliphatic/aromatic co-polyesters, molded fiber, polyhydroxyalkanoates, bio-derived polyethylene, and others. Of these, polylactic acid (PLA) is likely to dominate the global eco friendly bottles market in the coming years due to the convenience of its use in a variety of application sectors. Bio-derived polyethylene could also play an important role in the development of the eco friendly bottles market in the coming years. The polylactic acid market is expected to exhibit an 8% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period to account for more than 35% of the global eco friendly bottles market.

Geographically, North America is the major contributor to the global eco friendly bottles market and is likely to rise to a valuation of more than US$1.1 bn by 2022. The North America eco friendly bottles market was valued at US$617.2 mn in 2017. The eco friendly bottles market in Europe is likely to remain an important contributor to the global market in the coming years, with the region expected to account for more than 32% of the global eco friendly bottles market by the end of 2017.

Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles the leading players operating in the global eco friendly bottles market in order to present readers with a clear picture of the competitive dynamics of the market. The various forces likely to affect the operating conditions in the eco friendly bottles industry are profiled in the report. Key players in the global eco friendly bottles market include EcoXpac A/S, One Green Bottle, Earthlust, Ecologic Brands Inc., SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., Cascade Designs Inc., Pachamama, and Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company.

