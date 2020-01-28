Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Edge AI Software Market Analysis Growth Challenges | Opportunities and Future Developments to 2025

Published

1 min ago

on

“Edge AI Software Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The global Edge AI Software Market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Edge AI Software market will register a 25.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1375.3 million by 2025, from $ 550.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Edge AI Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report on the global Edge AI Software Market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Edge AI Software market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Edge AI Software market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Edge AI Software market.

This study considers the Edge AI Software value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

  • Software Tools
  • Platforms

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

  • Autonomous Vehicles
  • Access Management
  • Video Surveillance
  • Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance
  • Telemetry
  • Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

  • IBM
  • Anagog
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • TIBCO
  • Intel
  • Foghorn Systems
  • Cloudera
  • AI
  • Nutanix
  • Imagimob
  • ai
  • Octonion
  • AI
  • Veea Inc
  • Bragi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

ENERGY

Wireless Sensor Network Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Published

1 second ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

PMI’s Latest Report, Wireless Sensor Network Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Wireless Sensor Network Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.

Key Players Dominating This Market are:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Atmel Corporation
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Endress Hauser AG
  • Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • ST Microelectronics N.V.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Analog Devices Inc.

The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.

The Wireless Sensor Network Market is Segmented as:

  • By Sensor Type (Chemical & Gas Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Motion & Position Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Level Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Image & Surveillance Sensor),
  • By Technology (Wi-Fi, WLAN, Wireless HART, ZigBee, and Bluetooth),
  • By Application (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Energy and Power, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Public sector)
  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

 

Why to Choose This Report:

  • Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
  • The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
  • All strong Wireless Sensor Network Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
  • Forecast Wireless Sensor Network Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
  • Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Remote Control Toys Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2019 – 2027

Published

3 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Global Remote Control Toys market report

TMR boasts its expertise by collecting 1.2 Mn+ data points every year in its data base. Our dedicated crew of experts are in consistent communication with relevant local distributors, and service providers to gather accurate industry-centric insights. We serve our clients day-and-night and offer reports tailored to the clients’ needs.

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Remote Control Toys market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Remote Control Toys , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Remote Control Toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029

Market segments and sub-segments

  • Market trends and dynamics
  • Supply and demand
  • Market size
  • Current trends/opportunities/challenges
  • Competitive landscape
  • Technological breakthroughs
  • Value chain and stakeholder analysis

    • The regional analysis covers:

    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
    • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

    The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

    A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

    Highlights of the report:

    • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
    • Important changes in market dynamics
    • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
    • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
    • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market   

    Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

    The Remote Control Toys market research addresses the following queries:

    1. How does the global Remote Control Toys market looks like in the next decade?
    2. How is the competition of the global Remote Control Toys market distributed?
    3. Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global Remote Control Toys market by the end of 2029?
    4. Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of Remote Control Toys in xx industry?
    5. Which region currently holds the largest share of the global Remote Control Toys market?

    What information does the Remote Control Toys market report consists of?

    • Production capacity of the Remote Control Toys market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
    • Basic overview of the Remote Control Toys , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.
    • Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
    • Key regions holding significant share in the global Remote Control Toys market alongwith the important countries.
    • Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Remote Control Toys market. 

    Continue Reading

    MARKET REPORT

    Aircraft Radome Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2027

    Published

    3 seconds ago

    on

    January 28, 2020

    By

    In this report, the global Aircraft Radome market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

    For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

    The Aircraft Radome market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Aircraft Radome market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

    The major players profiled in this Aircraft Radome market report include:

    Airbus
    General Dynamics
    Jenoptik
    Kitsap
    Meggitt
    NORDAM Group
    Northrop Grumman
    Saint-Gobain
    Starwin Industries
    Kaman Composites

    Segment by Regions
    North America
    Europe
    China
    Japan
    Southeast Asia
    India

    Segment by Type
    Nose Radome
    Fuselage Mounted Radome

    Segment by Application
    Military Aircrafts
    Commercial Aircrafts

    The study objectives of Aircraft Radome Market Report are:

    To analyze and research the Aircraft Radome market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

    To present the Aircraft Radome manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

    To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

    To analyze the global and key regions Aircraft Radome market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

    To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

